It is not surprising that Fleetwood Mac in recent years has cycled back into the public imagination. The music from the band’s peak period still pops up constantly in ads, soundtracks and viral videos. And the recent death of keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie sparked new waves of appreciation for some of the group’s lesser-known material.
Then, of course, there’s the eternally fascinating background lore, the intra-band affairs, the rock-star decadence juiced by “Scarface” quantities of drugs. (Lindsey Buckingham was the original Cocaine Bear.) You could ask an A.I. chatbot to create a screenplay using only text from the Fleetwood Mac Wikipedia page, and it would probably be one of the best rock biopics ever made.
Accordingly, actual fiction inspired by the Fleetwood Mac story is doomed to suffer in comparison with the real thing. The clearest example is “Daisy Jones and the Six,” a bestselling 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid that traced the arc of a fictional 1970s rock band, now expensively adapted into an Amazon Prime Video series.
That band, the Six, is clearly meant to evoke Fleetwood Mac in its sound, its west coast setting and its constituent parts. The story’s central relationship is a volatile creative partnership between a Buckingham-esque frontman (Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne) and a bewitching, Stevie Nicks-like singer-songwriter (Riley Keough as Daisy Jones) who half-willingly join forces to capture the era’s folky rock-pop zeitgeist.
If you’re entranced by the mythology of ‘70s rock, which I 1,000 percent am, most of what happens across the series’ 10 episodes (all of which are available for streaming) will strike pleasing notes of familiarity: The humble beginnings, the big dreams, the lucky break, the rush of success, the label that needs a better single, the bandmates who want more input, the drugs, the groupies, the inevitable collapse.
By featuring a fictional band, “Daisy Jones” capably side-steps the structural trappings that can make the cinematic treatments of real artists (see: “Elvis,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rocketman,” “Walk the Line,” “Ray,” etc.) feel so paint-by-numbers. Here, you know the hits are coming, but not where they are in the set list.
By giving us real music, it outdoes Reid’s book, which was cleverly structured as an oral history, but often read like Laurel Canyon fan fiction. It takes watching the adaptation to see what didn’t work about a novel that was admirably fixated on the details of songwriting, recording and collaborative creation, but struggled to make that process leap off the written page.
Actually hearing the songs — crafted by Blake Mills, Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford and Jackson Browne — solves this problem. The Six’s early hit, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” is catchy if not quite plausible as the pop chart-topper it is supposed to be. “Let Me Down Easy” and “Regret Me,” the other tracks that receive the most play in the series, are legit bangers.
Where the show and book both falter is with characters who are far less interesting than the people in the band that inspired the story.
Daisy is a cardboard composite of post-hippie cliches, and Billy is dour and self-absorbed.
Their romantic tension manages only to form a chaste love triangle that also includes Billy’s wife Camila (Camila Morrone), who seems unrealistically well-adjusted for the partner of a ‘70s rock star.
Fleetwood Mac, meanwhile, never stopped being a fascinating mess. Go look up their 1997 concert film “The Dance,” and watch how Buckingham and Nicks were still eye-boning each other two decades after making “Rumours,” the blockbuster album largely inspired by their own stormy breakup. Just a few years ago, Buckingham was fired from a band that couldn’t, after all these years, keep their hatchets buried.
That kind of drama is difficult to manufacture or improve upon, even if there is a crackle of energy between Claflin and Keough (who, incidentally, is Elvis Presley’s granddaughter). But why even bother when the real thing is so great?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.