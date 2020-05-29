One of the last big Michigan summer events to pull the plug over COVID-19 safety concerns was the Mo Pop Festival in Detroit, originally planned for late July. Understandable, yes, but a bummer for so many reasons — mainly because it’s so well run and smartly programmed as a celebration of the revival occurring in parts of the city for the past several years.
Music-wise, I’m heartbroken about missing the 1975, a British band I’ve loved, often in secret, for years, which had been booked as a headliner. But on the bright side, I no longer face the near-certainty of being the oldest person dancing his face off in a sweaty festival crowd after having aged into my true form, which is a living version of that “how do you do, fellow kids” meme of Steve Buscemi pretending to be a high school student.
Loving the 1975 can be a complicated proposition. The band made a very good album in 2015 and gave it a title, “I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It,” that is embarrassing to say out loud. The band’s newest single has a chorus that goes: “Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes,” to which I feel a little dirty singing along.
That’s from “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” a ridiculously catchy new single about online love and lust, featuring a big ‘80s pop hook and an even bigger yacht-rock sax solo. It’s silly, sleazy and sizzling. It sounds like Hall and Oates singing about the internet, as does about 40 percent of the 1975’s catalog, and it’s great.
“If You’re Too Shy” is from the band’s newly released fourth album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” which sprawls across 80 minutes and 22 tracks. “Notes” is a lot to take in, but it demonstrates why the 1975 is one of the tiny number of young bands working in a traditional rock and roll configuration that has managed to create and grow a mainstream footprint in the 2010s, a decade in which guitar-driven music largely receded from pop culture.
The quartet, led by the engagingly mouthy singer/songwriter Matty Healy, has done this partly by abandoning the standards of genre purity to which a lot of rock artists stubbornly cling. “Notes” flows, not always smoothly, through a buffet of rock formats such as punk, psychedelic shoegaze, ‘90s Britpop and emo, but also borrows heavily from hip-hop, dubstep, electronic dance music, country, new-wave and probably a half-dozen other pop styles I’m forgetting.
Healy weaves that expansive sonic palette into a broadly thematic examination of contemporary life in a collapsed world. His lyrics wrestle with the timeless concerns of youth, heartbreak and alienation, exaggerated under the era-specific magnifying glass of social media as background chaos intensifies. (“Notes” begins with a speech by the teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.)
The 1975 looks and behaves like a rock band despite only occasionally sounding like one. Healy in particular seems to have internalized the handbook of British male rock stardom — i.e. Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Morrissey, the Blur/Oasis dudes — and assembled a persona from the checklist of tabloid shenanigans, chemical debauchery, rehab, postmodern pretensions and so forth.
While “Notes on a Conditional Form” is the 1975’s least straightforward “rock” album, it does feel like a necessary step in the band’s calculated self-mythology, even if it’s the “challenging” release that precedes a “return to roots.”
Either way, the 1975 looks more and more like a case study for the idea that each era produces a great band that catches and shapes the cultural zeitgeist in ways both accidental and intentional, like U2 in the early ‘90s or Radiohead at the turn of the millennium.
Whether or not history remembers the 1975 is that band for this moment, it seems increasingly likely that rock and roll will endure more as an exciting idea than a specific sound. Luckily the sounds the 1975 makes are pretty exciting too.
