The same idea that had made the Michigan-native artist Sufjan Stevens a 2000s indie-rock sensation was, for a few years, threatening to turn him into a punchline.
This was his early promise to write and record an album about every U.S. state. He got one twenty-fifth of the way there before admitting the concept was a marketing gimmick. But at the time, it was hard not to be excited by that prospect based on “Michigan” (2003) and “Illinois” (2005), lush, sprawling and historically dense orchestral folk-pop albums that remain era-defining.
The lack of follow-through from Stevens — who was born in Detroit, studied at Interlochen Center for the Arts and graduated from Hope College in Holland — was forgivable, if only because of logistics. Delivering one album every two years, he would have wrapped up the 50 States project in the early 2100s, somewhere around his 125th birthday.
But beyond that, his other output — like the fragile spiritual meditation “Seven Swans” (2004), the maximalist electronic opus “The Age of Adz” (2010) and the death-haunted masterwork “Carrie & Lowell” (2015) — was more interesting than narrative albums about Idaho or Delaware probably would have been.
And now there’s an even messier reality, which is that the idea of mythologizing America one state at a time seems a far less pleasant task in 2020 than it might have been 15 years ago.
His album-long reflection on Michigan was worthy of Ernest Hemingway, finding equal measures of beauty and tenderness in our state’s natural splendor and the human toll of its shattered industrial economy. But what would a tribute to Stevens’ adopted home of New York, now ravaged by the coronavirus, look like today?
Or what about a California imperiled by raging wildfires? Or a Florida in the process of sinking into the sea? Or Kentucky or Minnesota or numerous other states seething in protest following police killings of Black citizens? The prospect is fascinating, but also exhausting to contemplate.
And so on “The Ascension,” his newly released eighth album, Stevens tells a different American story altogether: one of disillusionment, eroded hopes and, most poignantly, shaken faith.
Stevens’ most enduring legacy might be the frankness with which he’s addressed his Christian upbringing and his conflicted relationship with it — a sentiment as recognizable to many of us in the Midwest as the geographic landmarks and historical events referenced throughout his earlier work.
In the early 2000s, Stevens was uniquely positioned before a secular rock audience as a rare overtly religious voice in an industry that tends to segregate music with overtly spiritual content. Contemporary Christian music has long existed parallel to the mainstream, offering opportunities for musicians of faith but, to generalize, not a ton of room for the kind of searching Stevens does, which involves challenging God and the hypocrisies of organized religion as much as confronting Stevens’ own demons.
On “The Ascension,” over lush melodies and electro-pop beats that are alternately warm and abrasive, he sounds as if he’s reached a breaking point on this decades-long journey.
“My love, I’ve lost my faith in everything,” he sings at the outset of “Tell Me You Love Me.” The single “Video Game” begins with the declaration, “I don’t wanna be your personal Jesus, I don’t wanna live inside of that flame.” On the deeply confessional title track, Stevens excoriates himself for “acting like a believer when I was just angry and depressed...I shouldn’t have looked for revelation...I thought I was sanctified and blessed.”
For anyone who’s followed Stevens’ work, that’s harrowing stuff, but it’s nothing compared to the grandiose 12-minute closing track “America,” which collapses into itself as disembodied voices sing the refrain, “Don’t do to me what you did to America.”
We never learn who is the “you” or what is the “what, or whether he is talking directly to God, or if his intended audience is those who have used that god’s name to warp and incinerate an America some of us were naive enough to think we all shared.
