The running gag at the heart of “Succession” has always been embedded right there in the title: At least one of Logan Roy’s children is going to control his media empire by the time HBO’s hit billionaire-class satire wraps up next Sunday.
One of the reasons this is funny is that Logan’s wealth, parental indifference and emotional sadism has rendered each Roy kid deeply unqualified, in specific and unique ways, to hold almost any adult job, let alone to be named CEO of a massive conglomerate.
Eight episodes into the show’s fourth and final season, the younger Roys — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — are newly drunk on power and capital after, spoiler alert, Logan (Brian Cox) entered the great beyond from his perch on an airplane toilet.
The kids have leveraged their position in pursuit of some truly idiotic ideas. First there was a new media company designed as “Substack meets Masterclass meets the Economist meets the New Yorker.” Then there was the scheme to acquire a left-wing media empire to complement the right-wing one their family already owns.
Then there was the probable sale of their company, Waystar Royco, to a Scandinavian tech platform called GoJo. Then they decide to tank that sale and acquire GoJo for themselves, all because running their own company is so much FUN (which they’re unable to do without making personnel decisions that leave them open to litigation and blackmail).
Somehow, that’s not even their worst plan. In the season’s sixth episode, Kendall pitches Waystar investors a sinister concept, summoned to life from a word-cloud of meaningless business jargon, called Living+, which aims to “bring the cruise-ship experience to dry land.”
That means reimagining senior living as a branded venture, where older residents with sufficient retirement assets will receive “personalized longevity programs” to extend their lives. The extra years would be spent in tightly secured luxury communities, consuming Waystar-produced entertainment while their health data is harvested and sold.
Then there’s the small matter of a national election, in which the Roy family finds itself positioned to hand the presidency to either the fascist demagogue Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk) or the establishment candidate Daniel Jiménez (Elliot Villar). Their decision has less to do with who would be a better president than who would be more agreeable to their corporate shenanigans.
Sunday’s episode, “America Decides,” was full of obvious (and for some of us, traumatizing) references to recent electoral contests. When a swing state appears too close to call, the Roy kids debate whether to declare their preferred guy, Mencken, the winner, thus tilting the narrative in his direction.
Most of the characters express misgivings about having that amount of power, aside from Roman, who has gone full white nationalist. But when given the opportunity to make a principled decision, and perhaps save America in the process, each ultimately acts in their own self-interest, including poor, stupid Greg (Nicholas Braun).
By the end of “America Decides,” the surviving Roys have backstabbed each other and incinerated democracy to win the imaginary approval of a father who is gone, but probably wouldn’t have granted it anyway.
It goes without saying that none of these people should have the authority to make decisions that will affect billions of lives. The funniest line so far this season (which is saying a lot), is when a film executive tells Roman, “I’m sure you’re where you are for a very good reason,” which is delivered straight-faced but lands as a savage burn.
Because obviously that reason is not good at all. Roman and his siblings were, purely by chance, born into a fortune large enough to shape the world and a media platform powerful enough to create whatever version of reality suits him.
The joke throughout “Succession” turns out not to be at the expense of the Roy kids or any of their real-world analogues, or even about the perils of generational wealth. It’s on everybody else, because we realize these are the morons who will always inherit the Earth that the rest of us have to live on.
