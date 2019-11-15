The online video shows a pair of soon-to-be parents holding large sticks while standing in a backyard on either side of a large black balloon. They take turns trying to pop it, at which point it would have burst into a cloud of smoke in the color — pink or blue — corresponding to their baby’s gender.
But it doesn’t happen. The balloon, which was tethered to the ground, escapes the thrashing and floats away. Off-camera, party guests shriek. The guy chases after it and, attempting to scale a fence in order to grab the string, collapses hilariously on his backside. The balloon drifts beyond reach, the clip goes viral, and the increasingly vast genre of “gender reveal party fail” videos delivers another unintentionally symbolic moment. And the poor child, presumably, remains genderless.
As a metaphor for the gender-reveal phenomenon, this is solid gold, but it’s far from the worst or dumbest thing to have happened at one of these parties. Last year, a father in Arizona celebrated his child’s gender by firing a rifle at an explosive target loaded with blue powder and ended up igniting a wildfire that burned almost 50,000 acres. Last weekend in Texas, a crop-dusting airplane stalled and crashed, injuring a passenger, as it was dumping hundreds of gallons of pink water onto a field northwest of Dallas during an epic gender reveal gone awry.
This summer, a pet alligator was filmed biting into a balloon to announce the gender of a couple’s 10th child in you’ll never guess which state. A driver in Australia in 2018 narrowly escaped a car that was rigged to spew blue smoke but instead burst into flames. In October, tragically, a grandmother was struck in the head and killed by a piece of shrapnel at a gender reveal that featured an exploding pipe bomb. Imagine explaining that to the kid several years from now.
I hope you’ll allow me in my capacity as a nonparent to ask an obvious question: What in the exact hell is the matter with everyone?
The gender-reveal trend began humbly enough. It’s credited to a woman named Jenna Karvunidis, who as a mom-to-be in 2008 baked a cake stuffed with pink icing and cut into it during a big moment at a family barbecue. She wrote a blog about it that was picked up by media outlets, and in the following decade, other parents have taken her idea to extremes unimaginable before social media turned ordinary life events into opportunities for competitive self-validation.
Karvunidis, however, now disavows the custom she created, telling Slate.com’s Willa Paskin in a recent episode of the “Decoder Ring” podcast that her 10-year-old daughter, the original gender-reveal baby, now prefers wearing suits to dresses. Assigning a baby to one color or another through elaborate prenatal pageantry, Karvunidis said, promotes regressive ideas about gender roles just as society is developing a more nuanced understanding of the relationship between identity and biological sex.
Babies weren’t dressed in gender-specific clothing until well into the 20th century, a change that “Decoder Ring” connects to mainstream panic about homosexuality in boys and, later, the effects of feminism on girls. As such, there are confrontational, culture-war overtones to the contemporary idea of parties that performatively embrace gender as a binary concept, when the reality is a lot more complicated. Falling bassackwards off a fence while chasing a balloon in order to own the libs, one might say.
As I write this, my brother and sister-in-law are awaiting the arrival, any minute now, of their first child. They decided a while ago that they weren’t going to learn or disclose its gender beforehand — a new idea for both sides of the family — and you would have thought the world had stopped spinning. What were the grandparents supposed to buy them? How would they paint the bedroom or pick baby clothes?
The answer is that it doesn’t matter, of course. Whether the diaper is pink or blue, it’ll end up the same color in the end.
