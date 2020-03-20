The writer Emily St. John Mandel visited Traverse City and Petoskey on a book tour 10 years ago and loved northern Michigan so much she decided to set her next novel there.
That book, “Station Eleven,” follows a group of actors and musicians who travel the Great Lakes performing Shakespeare plays and classical music to the residents of sparsely populated lakeshore towns. Many of its scenic passages accurately evoke the natural splendor of our shorelines and forests, but that’s not why you might feel like reading it now.
“Station Eleven,” a National Book Award finalist in 2014, is set in a near future where 99 percent of the world’s population has died in a flu pandemic. The fictional virus, known as Georgia flu, moves so quickly that within a day of its discovery, all air travel is banned, and within three weeks, modern life has all but ended.
What that means, Mandel writes, is: “No more pharmaceuticals. No more certainty of surviving a scratch on one’s hand, a cut on a finger while chopping vegetables for dinner, a dog bite. No more flight. No more towns glimpsed from the sky through airplane windows, points of glimmering light; no more looking down from thirty thousand feet and imagining the lives lit up by those lights at that moment.”
No more lots of things. The exact mechanics of the particular apocalypse imagined in “Station Eleven” are beside the point, but they’re scarily convincing and, especially during the still-unfolding coronavirus crisis, eerily recognizable.
The story — which was being adapted into an HBO series before COVID-19 shut down the entertainment industry — unfolds from the perspectives of characters whose lives intersect and connect in a narrative puzzle that spans two decades. It jumps between the onset of the flu pandemic and a point 20 years later, when the survivors have settled into small communities, most of them peaceful, others under the spell of dangerous cults.
They include an aging actor and tabloid fixture who dies on stage in Toronto on what would have been the last night of normal life. There’s also a celebrity journalist hoping for a second life as a paramedic, who rides out society’s collapse in the home of his paraplegic brother, finding redemption in the rubble.
Most compelling is Kirsten, a nomadic actress and musician, circling what was once our state along the coastlines of Lake Michigan and Huron in the near future. She’s too young to remember much of her life before the apocalypse, but finds hope in glimmers of civilization she sees reappearing.
It might seem odd to seek solace in a story like “Station Eleven” at a time when so much about the life we’ve always taken for granted feels like it’s teetering on the edge. There are other options. Stephen Soderbergh’s 2011 film “Contagion,” for example, has rocketed up the iTunes rental charts despite not being available through any subscription streaming service.
There’s always good old Stephen King, who in response to endless online chatter felt the need to remind everyone about the differences between the coronavirus and his own novel “The Stand,” a massive tome about the aftermath of a super-flu that wipes out most of humanity.
Novels, movies and TV shows imagining the end of civilization so often strike a chord because there are few unknown frontiers left for fiction to conquer, beyond the question of what happens when this all goes away.
And there is improbable comfort in post-apocalyptic fiction — with the notable exception of Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road,” which, oh my god, will give me nightmares forever — because they place something terrifyingly plausible into a narrative shape we can recognize. There’s terror and collapse, but eventually triumph and promise, even if it’s small-scale.
Kristin’s favorite line of dialogue is not from Shakespeare, but one from “Star Trek” that she has tattooed on her arm: “Survival is insufficient.” Meaning, there’s more to life than just making it through the hard part — there’s a whole world after it that needs to get built.
“After” will come in due course, but before that, we do have to survive. I’m sure this sounds like a broken record by now, but please stay home and read a book.
