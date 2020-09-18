My high school friends and I were silent for a few minutes after leaving the movie theater where we saw the 1997 sci-fi film “Starship Troopers.” (Yes, I really was in high school that long ago, thank you.) We had come for an action-packed “Star Wars” knockoff and went home feeling weird.
Looking back, it’s hard to think of any movie with a bigger gulf between its marketing and what actually appeared onscreen.
It followed a group of school friends — played by 1990s heartthrobs like Denise Richards, Casper Van Dien, Patrick Muldoon and even Neil Patrick Harris — in a heavily militarized future society, who enlist for military service and all the glory and adventure that supposedly await. So at least there was, as the title promised, interstellar war, and lots of it.
In fact, “Starship Troopers” probably ranks as one of the most gruesome war movies ever made, even compared to “Saving Private Ryan,” which came out the following year.
The violence and gore in “Starship Troopers,” even though it’s perpetrated by insect-like space creatures, is numbing and unrelenting. It also features considerably more gratuitous nudity than most summer blockbusters that are promoted with lines of kids’ action-figure toys.
Directed by Paul Verhoeven (“RoboCop,” “Total Recall”), the movie fizzled at the box office and was widely panned by critics. But in the decades since, “Starship Troopers” has attracted a cult following and now is receiving, in a year when American life increasingly resembles a dystopian hellscape, some long-overdue reappraisal.
I decided to rewatch “Starship Troopers,” which leaves Netflix at the end of this month, to see what I’d missed originally. Turns out it’s an overlooked ‘90s classic and a brutally effective satire whose nihilism feels more attuned to a crumbling world with each passing year.
What I’d forgotten, or failed to notice at all, is that almost everyone in this movie — the young heroes who enlist to fight, their venerable instructors and commanders, the very “way of life” they’re fighting to protect — is unambiguously fascist. The stink of it oozes through the constant fetishistic war propaganda, the Nazi-like design of the officers’ uniforms, the giant eagle banner under which their nation-planet mobilizes for combat.
It’s set about 200 years in the future. Democracy, we learn, has collapsed, and at some point the levers of power were seized by military forces who imposed a law-and-order regime called the Federation.
The population is divided into Citizens, who are able to vote and participate in society once they complete military service, and Civilians, who are denied those privileges.
For such a society to justify itself, there needs to be a constant threat, real or imagined. It arrives in the form of “bugs,” extraterrestrial arachnids who kill humans but act primarily in self-defense. This is all presented straight-faced, with interstitial segments from Federation propaganda videos to help move the action along.
After our heroes prevail in a climactic battle, they too end up as figures in Federation agitprop, reminding us that “They’ll keep fighting, and they’ll win!”
So Verhoeven was basically playing a trick on the audience the whole time — satirizing the material as he’s presenting it and forcing the viewer to make the connection. It seems to mock the idea that every war movie glamorizes war, while affirming it at the same time. The effect is off-putting, but utterly unique.
“Starship Troopers” has a deeper resonance today, partly because America has spent the last two decades in wars waged against the abstract idea of “terror,” but more recently because our society has been brought to its knees by a viral pandemic that has exacerbated deep structural rot.
Revisiting “Starship Troopers” over the summer in the New Yorker, David Roth found it neatly analogous to “our moment of American defeat.”
The future humans spend most of the film getting crushed by an enemy that should have been easily beatable, because they’ve built “a society whose fixation on force has left it preening, idiotic, and paradoxically weak.”
Similarly, perhaps America’s obsession with its own “greatness” is what opened the door to a microscopic enemy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.