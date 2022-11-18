How does “Weird Al” Yankovic, a squeaky-clean performer who was the subject of the least salacious episode in the history of VH1’s “Behind the Music,” fit his life and career arc into the traditional rockstar movie narrative? Make it all up, that’s how.
Yankovic, beloved for four decades’ worth of pop-song parodies and a rich library of spoof music videos, is now situated comfortably in his national-treasure phase and more than deserving of the feature-film treatment he gets in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” And that treatment is an appropriately silly one.
The film, co-written by Yankovic and director Eric Appel, is itself a parody. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al,” it has the shape of films such as “Walk the Line,” “The Doors,” “Ray,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” etc., and is loosely based on Al’s life, but is otherwise fictionalized for Yankovic-like comedic effect.
Now available for free streaming on the ad-supported Roku channel, “Weird” processes all the familiar beats of this well-worn genre through Yankovic’s gently satirical filter.
So of course young Al (David Bloom) has parents (played by Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss) who disapprove of his musical pursuits and tropical shirts, telling him to “just stop being who you are and doing the things you love” (even though his real parents bought him the accordion that would eventually make him famous).
And in real life, Yankovic probably did not write the song “Eat It” after consuming guacamole laced with LSD, and he certainly did not, as the film asserts, record the song before Michael Jackson released “Beat It.” Nor did he spiral into a leather-pantsed, whiskey-swilling Jim Morrison phase, necessary for the rock-bottom piece of the rise-fall-redemption story structure.
Also, Yankovic did not date Madonna — played with femme-fatale sizzle by Evan Rachel Wood — let alone venture into the Colombian jungle to rescue her from the drug dealer Pablo Escobar (Arturo Castro). You get the idea.
The basis for the film was a viral fake movie trailer created in 2010 by the comedy outlet Funny or Die for an as-yet-nonexistent “Weird Al” biopic, which hit many of the same bullet points and jokes as the eventual feature. Twelve years later, “Weird” answers the same question as any film based on a successful “Saturday Night Live” sketch: What if a joke that was perfect for three minutes became an entire movie?
As such, “Weird” is reliably funny but only occasionally scales the same comedic heights as other entries in the biopic-parody subgenre, such as “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.”
But it dares to be stupid and generally succeeds, making “Weird” a fitting career capstone best appreciated after a lifetime of “Weird Al” fandom that has followed its own little narrative arc.
If you grew up with Yankovic in the 1980s or ‘90s, as a child you probably felt a kinship with his good-natured playfulness: here’s a guy in goofy costumes doing funny versions of songs you know from the radio! Awesome!
As a teenager you may have noticed the fundamental corniness of his schtick and drifted away. In young adulthood you thought cynicism would protect your heart from pain and disappointment, and you had even less of an appetite for Yankovic’s brand of family-friendly whimsy.
But then in midlife, something brings you back. Maybe it’s revisiting “Weird Al” through the eyes of your own kids.
Or perhaps it’s simply marveling at his improbable endurance.
It’s wild to realize that Yankovic has outlasted almost every famous artist he’s parodied.
His longevity is even more remarkable now that anyone with a smartphone and a YouTube channel can quickly crank out a song parody, and maybe a lot of people do, but I bet you can’t name a single one of them.
Or maybe it’s realizing Yankovic’s secret weapon as an artist has always been sincerity, which turns out to be even stronger armor than a Hawaiian shirt.
