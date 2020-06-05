I had this sinking feeling while watching “Space Force,” the all-star comedy series that premiered on Netflix last week, that despite having every reason to be good, it was not in fact good. Bummer, right?
“Space Force,” which appeared last Friday and quickly became the most-streamed show on the service, re-teams Steve Carrell with Greg Daniels, who created the beloved American version of “The Office” and co-created “Parks and Recreation.”
The new series also is a workplace comedy, except on a wider scale: Carrell plays Gen. Mark Naird, a military higher-up who is tapped by a vaguely Donald Trump-like president to lead a new branch of the Armed Forces that, last I checked, really does exist.
The marvelous cast also includes Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Noah Emmerich, Ben Schwartz, Jane Lynch and, in his final performance, the late Fred Willard. But despite the big names involved, not to mention everything looking really expensive, nothing about “Space Force” manages to click.
Its plotting, tone and pacing are all over the place. The character development is haphazard, the writing is unfocused, and the series never seems sure of what kind of story it wants to tell. Worst of all, almost none of the jokes land, which, given the amount of comedic talent assembled in front of and behind the camera, is almost astonishing.
But ... who cares, honestly? In the scheme of things, a disappointing television series does not matter. “Space Force,” though, has the distinction of being the big show Netflix offered up right as America slid into a weekend of chaos, anguish and rage. And the show illustrates, coincidentally and rather sadly, how ineffective mainstream comedy has become at addressing any of it.
Comedy exists to illuminate injustice with satire, to confront power with truth or, often, just to provide a pleasant distraction. But how is that supposed to work if so few of us feel like laughing, if the world outside, even from a position of privilege and relative safety, more and more resembles the dystopian nightmare we used to joke about it becoming?
Last weekend, it felt like something snapped. Protests against police brutality and systemic racism escalated in dozens of major cities. The economy is ravaged. America remains in the grip of a pandemic for which our nation’s leadership was embarrassingly unprepared. And the rest of the world, in horror and pity, watches what must look like a superpower in free fall.
Meanwhile, there I sat, comfortably, in front of two screens. One carried an online feed from a news station in Grand Rapids that showed a row of police cars burning. The other, which I looked at halfheartedly and less often as the night went on, was playing “Space Force.” I have no sweeping statement to connect these things. I just happened to be watching them at the same time. That’s it; that’s the whole column.
Patton Oswalt has a bit in his new standup special, also available on Netflix, where he explains why America in 2020 isn’t quite the comedy windfall people might have expected as a silver lining to Trump’s election. How, he wonders, can anybody meaningfully skewer an administration that is the political equivalent of an 18-wheeler driven by monkeys on crystal meth? What purpose does pointing out absurdity even serve anymore?
That’s actually pretty funny. What’s not, though, is when a show like “Space Force” pokes gentle fun at a president because he uses Twitter a lot. That’s it; that’s the whole joke.
In real life, the president spent the weekend tweeting rhetoric and attacking his political opponents as the nation burned around him, all from the security of an underground bunker, while the lights in the White House went dark — a stunning metaphor for this moment in American history.
In the past, I might have been able to laugh at something like that.
