Of all the institutions that were supposed to rein in the chaos of Donald Trump’s presidency, has any of them failed more comprehensively than “Saturday Night Live?” OK, fine, maybe the Justice Department. But has “SNL” ever felt less up to the task of providing sharp satire and catharsis during times of uncertainty?
On Saturday, the show began its 45th season, at the end of another crazy and terrifying week in American life. Conventional wisdom suggests an unpredictable reality would be ideal for comedy, but “SNL” has spent the duration of Trump’s presidency proving this idea wrong.
Hosted by Chris Rock, it began with — what else? — a reenactment of last week’s nightmarish presidential debate, featuring Alec Baldwin in his recurring role as Trump and introducing Jim Carrey as an overwrought, befuddled Joe Biden.
In case you’d forgotten, this was a spectacle in which the president relentlessly interrupted his opponent, refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election and offered encouragement to the Proud Boys neo-fascist organization. It was instantly deemed the worst debate in modern political history by almost every pundit watching.
So the event was a lot of things, but “ripe for gentle parody in an ‘SNL’ sketch” was not one of them. Neither was the president’s hospitalization after testing positive for COVID-19, which happened on Friday. That’s after “SNL” would have been written and plotted out, but by Saturday it was by far the biggest news story happening. So the show was only capable of feebly shoehorning in a few jokes that tried to find a middle ground between offering “thoughts and prayers” while highlighting the deep irony of the situation.
This is, admittedly, a difficult position for a venerable outlet like “SNL,” and the season premiere probably had no chance of rising to the occasion on such short notice — but it also crystallized why the show has been mostly toothless since Trump took office.
“SNL” is an institution, and institutions require normalcy to function and then function by perpetuating that normalcy. “SNL” provides reassurance of a shared American reality — think of its first episode after 9/11, for instance. It’s comforting when the world is anything but.
Except now, that feels like a woeful misreading of the room. We’re still in the grips of a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans. The economy is in ruins. Climate change continues to intensify natural disasters. Cities convulse with protests. We’re weeks from an election that increasingly feels as if it could rip the country in half.
But for “SNL,” it was business as usual: literally, since the show was back in front of a live audience for the first time since the coronavirus shut everything down in March. And that format — newsy cold opening, monologue, commercial parody, “Weekend Update,” musical guest, other sketches that went out of their way not to be topical — is too restrictive for “SNL” to offer much substance when, as the show admitted in a title card before the opening sketch, every week feels 100 days long.
Part of the problem, admittedly, is the political impersonations themselves, which “SNL” has done for decades, often masterfully. Baldwin’s Trump is unpleasant and often difficult to watch, which is probably the point. But since the show’s political content depends on what’s in the news, there’s rarely enough turn-around time to offer satire that digs very far beneath the surface of those impressions.
So the iconic “SNL” political characters are mostly one-note: Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin was folksy but unqualified, Will Ferrell’s George W. Bush was a smug doofus, Darrell Hammond’s Bill Clinton was a womanizing sleazebag and so on. In many cases, these impersonations have come to eclipse our images of the real people.
When the stakes are so high, turning presidents and candidates into figures of pop-culture frivolity seems not only ineffective but irresponsible. And providing comfortable normalcy feels like the wrong goal when normal no longer exists.
