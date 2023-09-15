I rarely get past “Some-BODY,” and if I never make it through the remainder of “All Star” by Smash Mouth ever again, I’ll be just fine.
Not saying the song is terrible. It’s just that the California band’s signature anthem already lives rent-free, as they say, in the brain of any vaguely millennial-aged person who was near a radio in 1999 or the internet in the decades thereafter.
From the moment singer Steve Harwell cues the band in with that raspy first syllable, it’s a race to hit “next,” lest the listener get drawn in yet again. “All Star” is an all-or-nothing proposition.
The reason “All Star” exists is the oldest music-industry story in the book. Smash Mouth’s label demanded a big single for their second album, “Astro Lounge,” as a follow-up to the groovy breakout song “Walkin’ on the Sun.” And the group, part of an eclectic late-’90s alt-rock offshoot often described, by me, as bowling-shirt music, delivered that hit.
The reason “All Star” was successful is fairly obvious. It deftly blends of-the-moment rock trends. Its massive, simple-minded chorus — “Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on,” etc. — fits into the nerd-empowerment canon and is perfect for nostalgic singalongs.
The reason “All Star” endures is a little more complicated. The band understood “All Star” might have been a once-in-a-lifetime song, but that it also had permanent-ATM potential, so they licensed the bejesus out of it. Following its radio run, it became a fixture of movie soundtracks (most notably “Shrek”), commercials, video games and TV shows.
But “All Star,” more so than probably any other ‘90s hit, enjoys a rich afterlife of memes, mashups and tributes, ironic or otherwise. There are covers in almost every genre and a Broadway musical (thus far unstaged) called “All Star: The Musical,” whose only music is “All Star,” performed in different styles.
The song has spawned a whole school of YouTube surrealism, the best example of which is a series of videos by the musician Jon Sudano, who became internet-famous for calmly singing the lyrics of “All Star” over the music of well-known songs such as Radiohead’s “Creep,” Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Adele’s “Hello.”
This has presumably happened because of an obvious essential dumbness that lends itself naturally to gentle mockery, which is why some of the band’s members were ambivalent about even releasing it, and have expressed mixed feelings about the bizarre shadow it casts (if not all the mortgages it’s paid).
But beneath the silly “all that glitters is gold” exterior, “All Star” might just be a work of accidental profundity.
Or, more likely, it just seems that way in retrospect, especially since Harwell died last week at 56. Its lyrics (written by guitarist and primary songwriter Greg Camp) pull off that classic pop-music trick of being legible to teenagers from beneath a thick layer of adult disappointment.
The rest of that iconic first line is “...the world is gonna roll me,” which our narrator, not “the sharpest tool in the shed,” doesn’t yet realize firsthand.
Then life happens: “The years start comin’ and they don’t stop comin’.” Rather than dwell on the passing of time, however, the protagonist resists the accrual of wisdom that accompanies aging (“your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb”), opting instead to “live for fun.”
“All Star” is sometimes interpreted as a prescient meditation on climate change — its second verse tells of melting ice, warming air and a “world on fire” — which might be giving it too much credit. Several lyrics don’t seem to even make literal sense, but the ever-important vibe makes plenty.
Its general suggestion to just tune out, do your thing and have fun, might not have aged well. (Harwell died of liver failure after experiencing alcoholism and other health issues.)
But “All Star” carries a charming, apolitical, pre-everything innocence — pre-9/11, pre-recession, pre-social media, pre-COVID — that contributes as much to its longevity as all the memes do.
Because, hey now, even if we’re not shooting stars that break the mold, the joys of life can offset at least some of the pain, if you let them.
