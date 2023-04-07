The 2007 pilot episode of “Mad Men” showed us a day in the life of Don Draper, an advertising executive in the 1960s. We watch as he throws his weight around the agency where he’s feared and revered, as he schmoozes with clients and as he drinks, smokes and womanizes his way across New York City. It’s a fun ride.
But there’s a twist. It ends as Don stumbles, late at night, into a lovely home in the suburbs, where we learn he’s a family man with a beautiful wife and two kids. Much of “Mad Men” followed Don (the infuriatingly handsome Jon Hamm) on a conventional midlife-crisis story arc.
This trope in fiction is mostly self-explanatory: a protagonist, usually male, skids into his 40s or thereabouts, looks at everything in his life and wonders, “Is this it?” It manifests in “Mad Men” as an endless conflict between the temptations of Don’s big-city success and the constraining stability of his home life.
The countless other examples in pop culture include Woody Allen movies, Philip Roth novels, the Talking Heads song “Once In a Lifetime,” every Steely Dan album, “Lost In Translation,” “American Beauty,” “Old School,” “Sideways,” “Breaking Bad,” “Fleishman Is In Trouble” and so on.
It’s a rich subject for storytelling, but is it real? As I enter this phase of life, I’ve been nervously awaiting the psychological freakout that sends me to the nearest Corvette dealership. But instead of wondering whether there’s more to life, I feel … happy? It’s weird to even say that out loud.
I think this is because I only recently arrived in a position that resembles conventional adult steadiness, at least in terms of home, family and work. Getting there slowly makes it feel like something worth savoring.
The asterisk to that achievement is the built-in privilege of being a white guy from a middle-class family who made it through college without a suffocating amount of debt. I may ask myself, how did I get here? And the answer is that I was born lucky and mostly stayed that way.
Obviously not everyone can say that. The New York Times in March interviewed several millennials in their early 40s about whether they were experiencing traditional midlife crises, and most said they were too busy trying to make ends meet to stare out the window and think about what might have been.
“The stressors of midlife for so many Americans are not existential; they’re material — economic, familial and political,” Jessica Grose wrote in the Times piece. “They’re about the seemingly decent paycheck that is spent almost entirely on child care, student loan repayment and medical debt, leaving nothing to build a nest egg or save for their children’s futures.”
To ask “Is this it?” there has to be a “this.” Feeling trapped by the dullness of settled life means having achieved settledness, which for millennials increasingly seems out of reach.
That white picket fence is a prison only if you can afford a place that has one, and have you looked at Zillow lately? Half a million dollars barely gets you a home that isn’t currently on fire.
Median housing prices have increased 50 percent just in the last three years. Student loan debt has tripled in the last 15 years. Millennials, we’re often reminded, are the first modern generation to be worse off than their parents, and surely won’t be the last.
The cascading traumas of our new century — 9/11, Iraq, the Great Recession, climate change, COVID, Jan. 6, the new banking crisis — have shattered the illusion of stability on which the idea of a midlife crisis is premised. And so we buy homes later (if ever) and get married older (if at all) and have fewer kids (if any).
We also learn, eventually, that Don Draper is only in his early 30s at the beginning of “Mad Men,” which today feels like a mean joke. It’s hard to sympathize with Don’s regrets about the choices that led to his plush confinement in suburbia, because that means he had options to begin with.
