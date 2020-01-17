When accepting the best foreign-language film award for “Parasite” earlier this month at the Golden Globes, the Korean director Bong Joon-ho said through an interpreter: “Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
First of all, some of us already have to turn on the subtitles for everything if (for example) we have spent the last two decades standing in front of guitar amplifiers and going to concerts without earplugs. But, point taken.
“Parasite” topped dozens of year-end critics’ lists, took home the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and this week received six Oscar nominations, including best picture, in the main draw rather than the foreign category.
It’s unlikely to win against more widely seen and heavily marketed contenders such as “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood,” but the attention will put it in front of a lot more eyeballs, as will its appearance for streaming this week on Amazon Prime Video.
That’s great. “Parasite” is a masterpiece, and it is Bong’s finest film, which is saying a lot.
Already known to American cinephiles for his superb 2006 monster movie “Host” and the dystopian sci-fi parable “Snowpiercer,” Bong scored a low-key mainstream hit in 2017 with “Okja,” a scathing social critique disguised as a whimsical family movie that was among the first direct-to-Netflix projects released by a major filmmaker. (“Okja” and “Snowpiercer” were both English-language films.)
“Parasite” — which, like Bong’s earlier work, has a Korean script and cast — is a taut, exceedingly dark comic thriller that casts an unwavering eye on inequality, focusing on the overlapping fortunes of two families on distant ends of South Korea’s class spectrum.
The Kim family lives in a basement apartment in a downscale city neighborhood, where they eke out a meager living by folding boxes for a chain pizza place and stealing wifi, always one misstep away from destitution.
They cross paths with the wealthy Park family and hatch a scheme to infiltrate their high-end home and bask in vicarious luxury, by insinuating themselves one-by-one into the household as a personal driver, a housekeeper and as tutors for the Parks’ children.
What begins as an expertly staged comedy of misunderstandings and class friction ratchets to nearly unbearable levels of tension as the Kims’ plan takes shape and then spectacularly unravels.
Long before “Parasite’s” violent climax and moving denouement, the viewer will have pondered the Rorschach test presented by the film’s title. Are the parasites the Kims, whose class envy prompts stunning acts of depravity? Or the Parks, enjoying the comforts of privilege while oblivious to the suffering of those who make that comfort possible? Or is the real parasite the arbitrary economic system that showers some with extravagant wealth and leaves everyone else to fight over the remaining scraps?
What’s amazing about “Parasite” is that, aside from the language barrier and geography, very little about it seems specific to Korea.
The same story could unfold in any developed nation. So it’s interesting that earlier this week, Bong announced he’d be adapting and expanding the story for an HBO series, presumably in English, which would seem to undercut his point that watching films from other cultures can expand the horizon of the mind.
Olivia Ovenden observed this week on Esquire’s website that exposing ourselves to foreign cinema creates “empathy for people who don’t look like us at a time when it’s dearly needed.
The setting and the language might not be familiar, but the experiences and the humanity are.
Transplanting them to somewhere more recognizable just dilutes the idea that, deep down, we’re all pretty much the same.”
Bong said he’ll be adapting “Parasite” in collaboration with “The Big Short” writer/director Adam McKay.
It’s hard to imagine the story, in such capable hands, suffering in translation.
But see it in its original form first; like any great foreign film, you’ll forget within minutes that you’re reading the dialogue instead of just hearing it because you’re lost in the lives of the characters onscreen.
