If “The Irishman” is the last gangster movie Martin Scorsese makes, as has been widely speculated, it should be the last gangster movie anybody makes. Because what else is there to say, and who else should say it, after such a thunderingly conclusive statement?
It will take a while to suss out where “The Irishman” ranks in the pantheon of great mafia films, but it feels like the closing parenthesis to a discussion the director started with “Mean Streets” in 1973 and continued with “Goodfellas” in 1990. Scorsese, the undisputed master of the form, has delivered a sprawling, decades-spanning opus that lays to rest not just the majority of its own characters, but an entire language of popular cinema.
The film, which appeared on Netflix over Thanksgiving weekend after a limited theatrical run, clocks in at 3.5 hours and teams the director with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel — because if you’re going to make a gangster movie that long, go big or stay home.
De Niro stars as titular Irish-American Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who becomes a hitman for Philadelphia mobster Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and later a bodyguard for Teamster union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). Since it spans the mid-20th century through basically the present day, Scorsese and his team deployed an expensive (and dubiously convincing) process of digital “de-aging” to allow actors in their late 70s to play younger men at various stages of their lives.
This underscores the extent to which mortality haunts “The Irishman,” even beyond the usual double-crossings and whackings necessary to any mob story, which are plentiful. Different sorts of death preoccupy Scorsese, working from a script by Steven Zaillian based on “I Heard You Paint Houses,” a biography of Sheeran by Charles Brandt. Primarily, it’s about the death of a type of American masculine ideal that seems practically Paleolithic today.
Several scenes feel like direct repudiations of the various macho gangster tropes that Scorsese perpetuated and cemented in “Goodfellas.” The colorful introduction of that film’s secondary mob characters — Fat Andy, Freddie No Nose, Pete the Killer, Jimmy Two Times, etc. — is cruelly mimicked in “The Irishman,” as peripheral gangsters are identified by title cards explaining their eventual manner of death, generally brutal and inglorious.
And think of the “Goodfellas” scene where Henry Hill brutally pistol-whips the guy who harasses his girlfriend Karen, who becomes seduced deeper into his dangerous world. That’s echoed in each haunting shot in “The Irishman” where Sheeran’s daughter Peggy — played by Lucy Gallina as a child and Anna Paquin as an adult — silently comprehends her father’s violent misdeeds until she disowns him.
Recall the sequence in “Goodfellas” where the imprisoned wise guys live and eat like kings, using contraband razor blades to slice garlic so thin it melts as soon as it hits the butter in the pan. Late in “The Irishman,” an incarcerated Russell, debilitated by a stroke, dips bread into prison-cafeteria grapefruit juice and struggles with his Jell-O.
The few gangsters who survive to the later moments of “The Irishman” cling desperately to what little dignity remains available in a world that’s forgotten them. They represent the last gasp of a 20th century criminal archetype that thrived in the backwater of America’s booming postwar manufacturing economy. “The Irishman” is a harrowing account of how both concepts collapsed together.
As the fantasy of middle-class normativity — represented here in the figure of Hoffa, who famously disappeared in metro Detroit in 1975 — fades into history, so does the context in which this particular kind of outlaw hero exists: the idea, also a fantasy, that organized crime and the capitalist system which allowed it to prosper are parallel meritocracies.
Every couple of years, the Detroit newspapers report on new leads in the Hoffa case, which never amount to anything. “The Irishman” makes a specific claim about his fate, already extensively debated and debunked, but functionally immaterial. Scorsese ultimately eulogizes neither Hoffa nor the mobsters who probably took him out. He eulogizes America itself.
