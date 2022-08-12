The power of comic books and graphic novels is their suggestiveness. Each panel is a flicker within a larger narrative that the reader’s brain must connect.
A filmed version of a comic-book story does that work for us, and then must compete with the version that has been living in our imaginations, in our very dreams, for years if not decades. Rarely is a screen adaptation able to reproduce the magic that ignited so many impressionable brains with just ink and paper.
Neil Gaiman’s revered fantasy-horror comic series “The Sandman” was one of the last sacred texts to resist the process of being turned into a movie or TV show, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
The rights have been a hot commodity ever since “The Sandman” first appeared in the late 1980s, but there was too much story for a movie and, until recently, too elaborate a visual language for television.
Streaming companies are still writing blank checks in search of new crown-jewel franchises, convinced, apparently, that there’s another “Game of Thrones” out there. And so Netflix has unveiled its long-awaited interpretation of the series, created with Gaiman’s close involvement.
The margin for error here seems dangerously thin. It’s difficult to overstate the importance of “The Sandman,” considering its high-literary use of a storytelling medium long regarded as unserious, the breadth of its mythology and its enduring appeal to generations of new readers.
And the Sandman character — aka Morpheus, aka Dream — is spooky, remote and ethereal on the page, but in the wrong actor’s hands could become a figure of camp. His goth-punk aesthetic, edgy at the time, now looks like Hot Topic “Matrix” cosplay. But series lead Tom Sturridge does about as well in the role as anyone could, meaning he doesn’t screw it up.
Sandman belongs to a family of immortal beings called the Endless, each of whom presides over a metaphysical realm (Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, etc.).
The show, developed by Gaiman with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, closely tracks the comic’s early issues, which finds Morpheus, the lord of dreams and nightmares, imprisoned for most of the 20th century after an occultist (Charles Dance) lures him into the waking world. We follow as Dream escapes and tries to repair a world that’s been dreaming without him.
As it settles into a more episodic groove, we journey in and out of dream worlds, and into Hell, where Dream must outwit Lucifer (Gwendolyn Christie). We spend a day job-shadowing his sister, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). We meet antagonists — John Dee (David Thewlis) and the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) — who are fleshed out to give the story a more traditional shape.
The good news is that “The Sandman” adaptation nails the mood and atmosphere of the comic. The visuals are satisfying. Its emotional depth feels earned. The casting is solid and, in some cases, inspired. It delivers empathy that the comic series often lacked.
It deftly navigates the treacherous boundaries between fealty to the source material and the kind of creative liberties necessary to contemporize the story and expand the audience. That it’s not an obvious failure is an immense relief. For many fans, that will probably be enough.
And yet, watching “The Sandman” is still a somewhat deflating experience, not because of any specific flaw in its execution, but rather because of how it fits into the world that now receives it.
Here is a rightly treasured story, presented as merely an above-average streaming product, dropped as a 10-episode load late in the summer, into a crowded fantasy-TV marketplace that will absorb it for a couple of weeks before moving on to “House of the Dragon,” “The Rings of Power” and whatever “Star Wars” show is next.
The Netflix version of “The Sandman” shows us many fantastic things, but it mostly evokes an irretrievable past, where our imaginations were still unspoiled and the stuff of dreams was more than just digital streaming content.
