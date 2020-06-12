The new album by the hip-hop act Run the Jewels features a track called “Walking In the Snow,” in which Mike Render, better known as Killer Mike, spits the following verse: “And you so numb you watch the cops choke out a man like me / Till my voice goes from a shriek to whisper, ‘I can’t breathe.’”
He wrote those words about Eric Garner, an African-American man who died gasping “I can’t breathe” in 2014, after New York City police put him in a chokehold. Along with the death of Michael Brown, it brought the Black Lives Matter movement to national prominence.
And, of course, that lyric resonates loudly following the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who died on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee against his throat as he pleaded for his life. Captured on camera by bystanders, the gruesome incident has sparked waves of outrage and protest in cities across America.
Released last week, “Run the Jewels 4” (or “RTJ4”), the fourth album from the duo of Killer Mike and the rapper and producer El-P, has become the unofficial soundtrack to a new period of upheaval in American life.
A project that began as a mixtape collaboration between two friends, Run the Jewels has transformed across the past decade into the most socially vital hip-hop act in a generation. Both members of RTJ are in their mid-40s, which makes them outliers in their genre, but also means they’ve been around for hip-hop’s entire life-span as a commercial force. (Killer Mike was a peripheral figure in the Atlanta rap scene during the rise of Outkast. El-P, real name Jamie Meline, is a fixture in New York’s alternative hip-hop community.)
That elder-statesmen status puts Run the Jewels in dialogue with hip-hop’s legacy of defiant protest, not just as practiced by N.W.A. or Public Enemy — to whom they’re often compared — but by wave after wave of “conscious” rap artists such as Mos Def, Dead Prez, A Tribe Called Quest, Common, the Roots and De La Soul.
“Walking In the Snow” is a clear standout on “RTJ4,” but I keep returning to “JU$T,” a captivating track that also features pop hit-maker Pharrell and former Rage Against the Machine singer Zack de la Rocha. In another performance that evokes violence by “murderous chokehold cops,” Killer Mike offers a bracing takedown of American economics, a system still shrouded, symbolically and literally, in the nation’s original sin: “Look at all these slave masters posing on your dollar.”
The video for the album’s first single, “Ooh La La,” takes this idea even further, showing a jubilant street party where cash falls from the sky onto a multiracial crowd. We soon see they’re dancing in the ruins of Wall Street, and the money becomes kindling for a bonfire celebrating victory over the forces of greed and division.
That video came out a few weeks before the protests following Floyd’s killing took over the news, but like a lot of “RTJ4,” it feels as if it was written in specific readiness for this moment in American life.
Except it wasn’t. Run the Jewels didn’t magically anticipate history; they created art about the world they already see, and many things in that world are depressingly predictable. To imagine otherwise, I’m discovering, is a reflection of my own privileged perspective — one where I have the luxury of learning about systemic racism through the culture, news and history I consume, rather than lived experience.
Another thing I’ve come to understand belatedly is the power of what Killer Mike and El-P are saying with the imagery in that “Ooh La La” video. When money rains from above it’s not a cartoonish display of stereotypical hip-hop excess, but rather a joyful rejection of everything represented by the faces on that currency. It’s the end of the idea that a broken window in a chain store could matter anywhere near as much as a person’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.