In a New York Times story leading up to the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” director J.J. Abrams said, frankly, “I’ve never been great at endings” — precisely the sort of confidence you want to hear from the person tasked with wrapping up a blockbuster nine-film saga that has spanned five decades and generated untold billions of box office and merchandising dollars.
Whether you agree with him or not after seeing “Rise of Skywalker” likely will depend on what you thought of the previous film in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, 2017’s “The Last Jedi.” Written and directed by Rian Johnson, that movie has the historical distinction of dragging the beloved franchise into the culture wars happening not a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but in the hellscape of online idiocy that passes for contemporary discourse.
Johnson’s script messed with “Star Wars” orthodoxy in ways that proved divisive among the franchise’s most outspoken fans. The film portrayed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) not as the all-powerful warrior who lived on in our imaginations after “Return of the Jedi,” but rather, as an emotionally conflicted recluse who was determined to end the Jedi Order after failing to protect his pupil Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) from the lure of the Dark Side.
It dismissed plot questions integral to the first film in the new trilogy, “The Force Awakens,” as red herrings, in particular the genealogy of our hero, Rey (Daisy Ridley), who turns out to be an orphan, and whatever was supposed to be going on with the new bad guy, Supreme Leader Snoke.
“Last Jedi” also implied that the Force was something anyone, in theory, could access, an idea that was exciting for narrative reasons (it’s cool) and practical for economic ones (they gotta keep making movies about something). This ruffled plenty of feathers within “Star Wars” super-fandom, which is conditioned to hold the Skywalker name in messiah-like reverence.
More noxiously, though, “Last Jedi” was subjected to a racist and sexist backlash for daring to suggest that not every hero in the galaxy had to be a white man. Kelly Marie Tran, an Asian-American actress who played a leading role, had to delete social media accounts following vicious harassment from fans.
Various corners of the alt-right claimed credit for tanking “Last Jedi’s” audience rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator, even though the film has the highest critics’ score of any “Star Wars” installment besides “The Empire Strikes Back.” Those numbers are essentially reversed for “Rise of Skywalker,” which has a critics’ score of 55 percent, the lowest for any “Star Wars” film besides “The Phantom Menace,” and an audience score in the mid-80s.
This is a vaguely data-supported way of saying “Rise of Skywalker” makes such a strained effort to avoid upsetting anyone that it nearly trips over itself as it walks back everything remotely controversial about “Last Jedi.”
We get a familiar villain who is Not Really Dead, and who has been Behind Everything This Whole Time. Spoiler alert for a huge film that’s been out for two weeks: It’s Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who, guess what, is also Rey’s grandfather — a handy retcon job (as in, “retroactive continuity”) that undoes “Last Jedi’s” most interesting twist while also forcing viewers to imagine the Emperor’s withered body in the throes of procreation. That lightsaber that Luke tosses to the ground at the beginning of “Last Jedi”? Now, his Force ghost rescues it when Rey tries to cast it into a fire, telling her, “A Jedi’s weapon deserves more respect.” Tran’s character gets about one minute of screen time. The would-have-been shocking death of a beloved character is followed a few scenes later, basically, by “nah, we were just kidding about that,” lest anyone be too disturbed by a bold storytelling choice.
Abrams is right — ending a story is hard. Of course, “Star Wars” will never be over. (Baby Yoda must live forever!) But the main saga has finally concluded with a thundering capitulation to the loudest and most annoying voices in the audience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.