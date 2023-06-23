A friend once asked me to borrow Cormac McCarthy’s “Blood Meridian” for her book club. I hesitated for a moment.
Anybody who’s experienced that novel (“read” is too dainty a verb), which was published in 1985 and is widely considered McCarthy’s masterwork, will understand how specifically ill-suited it is for communal appreciation in a wine-and-cheese setting. So obviously I gave it to her, just to see what happened.
A few days later, after white-knuckling through who knows how many pages of McCarthy’s scorched-desert bloodbath — it recounts the gruesome exploits of a scalp-hunting gang throughout the U.S.-Mexico borderlands in the mid-1800s — she grimly returned the paperback without a word and we’ve never discussed it since.
Having disturbed presumably untold numbers of book groups, McCarthy died last week at age 89, reportedly of natural causes.
Of course, in his universe, all death was natural, like life, a product of “The cold relentless circling of the intestate earth. Darkness implacable. The crushing black vacuum of the universe,” seen by “borrowed eyes with which to sorrow it.”
That beam of rhetorical sunshine is from “The Road,” his blockbuster, Oprah-endorsed 2006 novel about a father and son navigating a ruined dystopian landscape, which is tender by his standards but still contains a handful of scenes that give me nightmares. (Mansion basement, anybody?)
Even entry-level McCarthy, such as the cat-and-mouse thriller “No Country For Old Men” or the sweeping western “All the Pretty Horses,” is harrowing, chock-full of bone-deep dread, ghastly violence and existential absurdity.
In his unmistakable, austere prose — characterized by its minimal punctuation, biblical spareness and arcane lexicon — there was no distinction between unimaginable horror and everyday banality, the apocalyptic and the mundane. Braining a ranch hand with a shovel (for example) was no more momentous, cosmically speaking, than putting on your socks.
And since he was always operating at an 11, language-wise, McCarthy could be either dreadfully depressing or endlessly funny, depending on the reader’s mindstate. On good days I lean toward the latter.
One of the best things I’ve ever seen online was a Tumblr site from the early 2010s called Yelping With Cormac. As the name suggests, it was a collection of imaginary Yelp reviews by a user named “Cormac M,” who wrote with unnerving intensity about visits to Whole Foods and Jamba Juice and Chipotle. (“See that false burrito swaddled in tinfoil…”)
The humor publication McSweeny’s once ran a Chili’s menu as written by McCarthy: “There is no salvation in sweet indulgence, no deliverance in submission to the eternal beckoning which beleaguers all in time and temperance” (Molten chocolate lava cake, $6.95).
Being parodied is one of the greatest compliments any writer can receive, because it only works if their voice is utterly singular or, in McCarthy’s case, timeless, not only in the sense that it will endure (as it will), but that it is unplaceable in time.
So it is particularly hilarious when that style is deployed in service of something inane, time-specific and quotidian. The other day, for instance, I was stuck with how to phrase something work-related, so I asked ChatGPT to “Write me an email to my boss in the style of Cormac McCarthy.”
The robot’s cursor blinked for a little while, then cranked out a fire-and-brimstone tirade about office bureaucracy, “an invisible stagnant foe that devours our productivity and undermines our collective resolve.”
While deciding whether to hit send on that message, I wondered what McCarthy, who was perhaps more interested in math and science than he was in writing, would make of these newly available artificial intelligence tools.
I asked for a McCarthy-ian description of this uncanny technology, and the chatbot replied with a succinct musing about “a mind unbound by flesh and bone at the birth of a new dawn where circuitry danced with consciousness. A.I. beheld the void, aware yet untouched, ever seeking meaning in the ruins of creation.”
McCarthy, a writer who found more meaning in the ruins of creation than almost anybody, might have beheld that deeply contemplated void and laughed, hopefully, because what’s the alternative?
