Before Amazon started producing the most expensive TV show ever made, its mega-tycoon CEO, Jeff Bezos, reportedly told his executives that he wanted his own version of HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series “Game of Thrones.”
That his “Game of Thrones” turned out to be “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is curious for a few reasons. First, it must be hard to sell something as the figurative next “Game of Thrones” when there is a literal next “Game of Thrones” airing at the same time, the heavily hyped “House of the Dragon” prequel series on HBO.
Also, it is ironic that the next “Game of Thrones” would be a “Lord of the Rings” product, since “Thrones” author George R. R. Martin — like basically every fantasy writer since the mid-20th Century — modeled his own fantasy world after J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” books, the basis for “Thrones,” are largely subversions of the high-fantasy tropes Tolkein had popularized in the “Rings” books.
So it is fascinating to observe that “Rings of Power,” now streaming on Amazon Prime, is thus far the more “Thrones”-like of the two shows. “House of the Dragon” has the shape of a Shakespearean tragedy, tracking the familial intricacies and palace intrigue of a royal family’s succession and the crisis of a king in decline. There just so happen to be dragons.
Meanwhile, “Rings of Power” has adopted the “Game of Thrones” storytelling format — albeit a more PG-13 version — by leapfrogging across kingdoms and continents as it immerses viewers in the full geopolitics and disparate cultures of its fantasy world: its elves, men, dwarves and Harfoots (nomadic ancestors to the hobbits).
Created by J. D. Payne Patrick McKay, the series is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” covering the creation of the titular rings and the gathering threat of Mordor.
In cinematic scope and production dollars spent, the series aims even bigger than Peter Jackson’s two Middle-Earth film trilogies. Amazon’s alleged billion-dollar investment is visible whenever a camera sweeps over a hill to show a glittering Elvish city, flashes back to a large-scale orc battle or heads underground to the majestic dwarf kingdom of Kazad-dum.
There are some familiar names. A young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the powerful elf who was played by Cate Blanchett in the movies, has been leading expeditions to far corners of Middle-Earth to eradicate any remaining forces loyal to the vanquished supervillain Morgoth and his powerful lieutenant, Sauron.
She tries to convince the Elvish politician Elrond (Robert Aramayo) that evil is once again afoot, as it always is at the beginning of a fantasy story. She later encounters a young Isildur (Maxim Baldry), the future king who would eventually possess the One Ring with which Sauron aimed to enslave the world.
The pacing in the first three episodes — they’re released weekly — is careful, the narrative table-setting is deft and the visual effects service the story rather than smother it. It bets that several seasons worth of wonder can yet be extracted from Tolkein’s world. (The source material is mostly historical appendices.)
Whatever magic a viewer feels upon re-immersion in this realm will depend on their relationship to existing versions of it. Jackson’s original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy from the early 2000s remains a cherished piece of visual storytelling and a best-case scenario for the adaptation of a beloved book series.
His “Hobbit” trilogy from the 2010s is a landmark of a different sort, one more typical of the entertainment industry as it exists today, when any franchisable piece of intellectual property gets mined for every conceivable dollar and green-screen CGI pummels viewers into submission.
So far, it’s hard to predict which series “Rings of Power” will end up resembling more closely. Either way, it’s probably too big to fail. Amazon has already committed to producing five seasons whether or not anybody enjoys it, while the all-seeing Eye of Lord Bezos gazes with satisfaction across his kingdom of dutiful subscribers.
