My high school friend Jeremy had, for no practical earthly reason, hooked his bedroom stereo up to a subwoofer that allowed him to play music at a ridiculous, foundation-rattling volume. In a gesture reminiscent of the opening scene in “Back to the Future,” he turned a series of dials as far to the right as they would go, then, once the whole room was humming with anticipation and electricity, hit play on a CD.
A group of teenage dudes stood rapt in a semicircle as the first notes of Tool’s 1996 album “Aenima” rang through the speakers — except they weren’t notes, really. They sounded more like wires being tightened in a weird tribal cadence, the instrument unidentifiable. A squall of guitar feedback roared up until, after about 30 seconds of stifling tension, a simple riff dropped to the floor like a cinderblock and permanently altered our brain chemistry.
Atop five minutes of pulverizing, grandiose art-metal, the band’s mercurial singer, Maynard James Keenan, delivered what was either a plaintive meditation on media desensitization, a grotesque come-on or both. (I’m not sure I can put the song’s title in a newspaper column, but it refers to a sex act that is both obscure and logistically ambitious.)
Intelligent, angry, transgressive: Tool became the ‘90s band polite society would have been afraid of if Korn, Limp Bizkit and Marilyn Manson hadn’t been easier, more obvious targets. Before long, “Aenima” would be all over the radio, but that afternoon we stood there mesmerized, thinking we’d found some secret conduit for the hidden truths of the universe.
Tool has always behaved so counterintuitively that it’s been easy to believe more was happening than met the ear. Their songs got longer, as did the years between albums, while listeners’ attention spans dwindled and formats shifted. They withheld their catalog from digital retailers and streaming services until last month. After releasing “10,000 Days” way back in 2006, they surfaced occasionally to play shows and offer halfhearted assurances that a new album was in progress, but were otherwise disinterested in engaging their massive audience.
The band finally returned last week with “Fear Inoculum,” its fifth album and first in 13 years. It’s a staggering colossus — seven tracks altogether, their average length far surpassing 10 minutes, each song seemingly a universe unto itself, where galaxies form, stars collapse and dark matter rips everything asunder.
All of the alchemy is there, only a lot more of it: Adam Jones’ guitars chug and scream; Justin Chancellor’s delay-heavy bass burbles like swamp water; Danny Carey’s peerless drumming claps like thunderbolts from an electrical storm on Jupiter; Keenan’s vocals, a relatively diminished presence, evoke the most nuanced of his mystical mumbo-jumbo. Songs have titles like “Pneuma,” “Legion Inoculant” and “7empest,” and needless to say, vast troves of internet scholarship already exist to decipher their time signatures and esoteric meanings.
Surprisingly, given the cultural light-years that have elapsed, the challenging nature of the album and the inscrutability of the band itself, Tool’s sudden reemergence has been one of the most exciting music stories in recent memory. A band that always existed outside of time steps forth to prove the very concept irrelevant. They’ll be atop this week’s Billboard album chart alongside Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, which is hilarious and perfect.
I thought I’d stopped caring about Tool a dozen years ago; now all I want to do is get back in my car, where a “Fear Inoculum” CD — a CD! — is waiting in the player, ready to resume one of its gargantuan tracks, and for just a second I’ll forget what year it is, and everything that happened in the decades since my friends and I first experienced “Aenima.”
Time teaches you that popular art is only capable of so much. But Tool still manages to sound as if they’re communicating on a distant wavelength where anything is possible if you just listen deeply enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.