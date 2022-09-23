The acclaimed FX series “Reservation Dogs” made history as the first mainstream television show whose creators, cast and crew are almost entirely Indigenous American, and it’s hard to imagine a better project to belatedly break that ground.
“Reservation Dogs,” created by filmmakers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has the familiar shape of a coming-of-age dramedy, but its auteur-driven inventiveness is bold even for the Peak TV era.
Its title is a play on the Quentin Tarantino gangster drama “Reservoir Dogs,” except the crew in this case is a quartet of teens in an Oklahoma reservation community who have much smaller criminal ambitions.
Each of them for separate reasons yearns to leave their hometown behind, and the show is loosely structured around the kids’ inept schemes to collect enough money to escape and start new lives in California. The more we learn about the self-described Rez Dogs, the more sense it makes.
Their de facto leader, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), is haunted by the absence of his father. The resourceful Elora (Devery Jacobs) is basically an orphan. Cheese (Lane Factor) is kindhearted and easygoing, but directionless.
Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) still is reeling from the death by suicide a year earlier of her cousin Daniel (Dalton Cramer in flashbacks), who looms as a charismatic, older-brother figure to the others in the group, and who may or may not still visit them in spirit form.
In a memorable first-season episode, Willie Jack hunts with her dad, Leon (Jon Proudstar), who has encountered a dark creature in the woods known in Muscogee legend as Tall Man, which in this case becomes a clear stand-in for Daniel’s lingering presence in their lives and the pervasiveness of their grief.
The show’s frequent references to Indigenous mysticism are hilarious as often as they’re poignant. Bear, for instance, is advised in visions by a Lakota warrior who claims to have fought at Little Bighorn but who turns out to be the least qualified spirit guide imaginable, and whose idea of passing along ancestral wisdom is to quote Kansas lyrics.
Gradually the series has revealed a wide and colorful community struggling to keep its traditions alive while grappling with contemporary culture, historical trauma and rural economic distress, rendered vividly thanks in large part to a well-written cast of supporting characters.
There’s the duo of bike-riding rappers (played by real-life hip-hop artists LilMike and FunnyBone) who serve the narrative function of a Greek chorus. There’s the hermit Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), Elora’s closest relative, who becomes convinced (incorrectly) of his shamanistic powers.
There’s Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon), who patrols the reservation with a sense of deflated duty, lured into law enforcement by encounters with the Deer Lady, a mythological spirit who doles out murderous justice to terrible men.
And with every character detail “Reservation Dogs” patiently unearths, the viewer comes to understand, along with the four protagonists, that leaving home — in both a figurative and literal sense — is always quite a bit easier said than done.
The second season, which wraps up next week, picks up after a tornado disrupts reservation life and the escape plans for everyone in the group but Elora, who struck out for the West Coast with a member of a rival small-time gang (Elva Guerra).
With a storyline tracking their misadventurous road trip, “Reservation Dogs” is able to introduce incremental change while slowly expanding the show’s world, which is a challenge mainly because the first season left so little obvious room for improvement.
That season was notably excluded from recognition at last week’s Emmy Awards. But as any fan of “The Wire” will tell you, this has very little to do with the actual legacy of an important work of serialized art.
And no matter how long “Reservation Dogs” lasts (no word yet on a third season), that legacy will be one of progress — not for Indigenous artists, who have existed for millennia, but for the medium that has excluded their voices for so long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.