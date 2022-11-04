I have some unpopular opinions about Stevie Wonder. One, his 1980 album “Hotter Than July” is the real finale to his golden period (rather than the more widely beloved 1976 opus “Songs In the Key of Life”) and kind of a lost classic.
It might sound odd to describe the album containing his iconic “Happy Birthday” as overlooked, but that’s just in comparison to everything that preceded it.
And about that golden period: there is some debate as to when it started; most fans would probably say 1972’s “Music Of My Mind,” but if I’m feeling saucy I might make a case for “Where I’m Coming From,” released a year earlier.
It’s possible these arguments aren’t as controversial as I’m imagining. If there’s one thing most people in the world can agree on, or at least should, it’s Stevie Wonder. That legacy did not begin with his landmark album “Talking Book,” which last week marked its 50th anniversary, but that record is surely what cemented it.
By the time Wonder’s original Motown recording contract was up in 1971, he already was an established star, a former child prodigy who had written classics such as “My Cherie Amour” and “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” while still a teenager. As he grew up and his artistic reach expanded, Wonder began to chafe against the limitations of the company’s hit-making apparatus.
Wonder stayed with the Detroit
