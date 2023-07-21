The pop-pop-pop of pickleball is audible long before the courts come into view. It’s the sound of plastic paddles striking perforated balls that are hard to describe without the word “wiffle.” And that noise seems to fill more of the air with each passing day.
The pickleball craze is old news around Traverse City, which according to the Traverse Area Pickleball Association is the birthplace of the game in Michigan. The TAPA website traces pickleball’s local origins to the shore of Torch Lake in the 1980s, where members of the Grand Traverse Yacht club noticed people playing privately and decided to build their own court.
And who can blame them? The game’s allure is undeniable. A paddle/ball/net sport for two or four players, pickleball combines the geometry of tennis, the communal spirit of badminton and the broad appeal of ping-pong.
Pickleball has existed since the 1960s, but its spirit of safely distanced camaraderie made it the ideal pandemic activity, and its growth since 2020 has been explosive.
According to a report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball participation nearly doubled in 2022 and has more than tripled over the past three years to nearly 9 million players, making it America’s fastest-growing sport.
That sudden popularity has an obvious drawback, which is that everyone is playing it, everywhere, to the great annoyance of anybody immune to its charms. As they watch seemingly every flat surface converted and overrun, that popping sound has become a menace.
Pickleball was a topic of great interest earlier this year at NoiseCon 2023, which is an annual conference of noise-control experts, who say the pop-pop-pop of a pickleball rally produces a frequency that can be uniquely annoying to human ears.
That’s according to the New York Times, which reported in June about conflicts erupting across America because of that sound — calls to police, lawsuits, petitions, heated public hearings, tense confrontations between pickleball players and residents who live near courts.
But the biggest pickleball-related culture clash is probably between the newer sport and tennis, whose partisans watch in despair as public and private courts across the country are repurposed for something newer and trendier.
Since the tennis skill set also transfers easily to pickleball, it’s natural to draw comparisons between the experience of playing and watching both sports, and that’s where pickleball, for all its accessibility, comes up short.
Maybe elite pickleball is great, but top-tier tennis is incredible. Take Sunday’s men’s singles final at Wimbledon, where Carlos Alcaraz toppled defending champ Novak Djokovic in five thrilling sets, perhaps turning a page, finally, on two decades of imperial dominance by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
Alcaraz, a 20-year-old phenom from Spain, has a game that combines Federer’s graceful touch, Djokovic’s steely precision and Nadal’s superhuman tenacity. There’s something else in his shotmaking: joy — the pure excitement of a generational talent realizing his abilities, years before the sport can ravage his body and harden his mind.
As an aging and exponentially worse tennis player, I turned a page of my own on Sunday. Shortly after the Wimbledon final I played a few rousing games of pickleball to break in the paddle I got as a gift for a birthday that I’m no longer bothering to assign numbers to.
It was a lot of fun, but I wouldn’t call it joyful. It felt more like an act of acceptance, of concession to various immutable realities.
Pickleball players serve underhand, a forgiving stroke that establishes a more laid-back atmosphere in which vibes and subtlety matter more than endurance or strength. The slower speeds demand less hand-eye coordination and in general lowers the barrier for entry. The smaller court requires less running and makes pickleball easier on the joints.
So for many of us, that pop-pop-pop resembles a bag of microwave popcorn less than the neverending forward movement of an analog clock. Tick: your days are numbered. Tock: pickleball is your future.
