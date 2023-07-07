A phrase that appeared repeatedly in the writing of late novelist David Foster Wallace was “Every love story is a ghost story.”
It’s an evocative sentence that stubbornly resists interpretation. Does it mean people who used to be in love inevitably become ghosts to each other? Does it mean the absence of love haunts the spaces it used to fill? Does it mean love itself is too spectral a concept for mortals to grasp, let alone hold? Is its true meaning legible only to the heartbroken?
In any case, “Past Lives,” the acclaimed debut film by Celine Strong, often feels like a feature-length attempt to decode that statement. Its primary characters, Na Young (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), are Korean childhood sweethearts later separated by oceans of time and distance, only to reconnect as adults who realize they’ve never left each other’s hearts.
This simple premise is executed with remarkable tenderness and poise for a first-time writer-director. A sensation at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, “Past Lives,” now in theaters, is an understated, powerful little gem of a film, and a welcome respite from the noisy machinery of yet another blockbuster franchise season.
In Korea, Hae Sung and Na Young are inseparable as adolescents (they’re played as kids by Seung Min Yim and Seung Ah Moon, respectively). Na Young tells her mother, with the determination of a strong-willed preteen, that she plans to marry him. Before that can happen, her family moves to Toronto, where she takes the westernized name Nora.
They reconnect as adults 12 years later via Facebook, after Nora has moved to New York to pursue a career as playwright and Hae Sung has built a more traditional life in Korea. Constant Skype calls stoke dormant embers of feeling until Nora abruptly cuts off their dialogue, perhaps sensing the stirring of real desires that neither is prepared to move across the globe to explore.
Another dozen years go by before Hae Sung reaches out to tell Nora he’s visiting New York and would like to see her. By now, she’s married to fellow writer Arthur (John Magaro) and suspects Hae Sung, who is single, is making the trip just to see her.
This could be the set-up for a very different kind of movie — one where there’s a love triangle involving two men from different periods of Nora’s life. (Arthur is wary but gracious.) It could be a movie where a sweeping gesture upends every character’s reality, where a montage of memories precedes Nora’s stepping into a life she thought she’d lost forever.
But “Past Lives,” emphatically, is not that movie. Any time there is an opportunity for a normal romantic beat or plot twist, it abstains. Its most explosive, climactic moment finds two adults standing on a sidewalk, looking not just at each other but at the ghosts of what might have been.
Strong’s screenplay often returns to the idea of In-Yun, a Buddhist notion that suggests a predestined connection between two people based on their interactions in previous lives. (Explaining this concept to Arthur, Nora admits it’s just something Koreans say when seducing somebody.)
While culturally specific to Korea, this concept scratches at something universal, as most of us surely have people in our pasts whose very mention or appearance in a social media feed will evoke roads not taken and lives not lived. Sometimes these ghosts stir fond memories or remind us that everything probably worked out for the best. Other times, they just haunt us.
The In-Yun between Nora and Hae Sung falls somewhere in the middle of this spectrum. Nora could not have become who she became if she remained in Korea and made a life with her childhood sweetheart. Hae Sung, who stayed, feels her absence, and the ghost’s presence, more acutely.
The allure of the untraveled road, obviously, is that it provides a multiverse of imagined, unrealized possibilities against which to measure our existing realities. Whether that road has truly ended for Hae Sung and Nora is something they may need a few more lifetimes to figure it out.
