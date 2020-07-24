Does time seem different now? Is the ordinary passage of minutes, hours and weeks just ... weird? Have confinement and semi-isolation somehow altered our perception of the speed with which one day blends into the next?
Do weeks feel like they last forever while individual days fly past? Do hours drag, but entire months seem to evaporate in the blink of an eye? Does March 2020 feel like 100 years ago and, at the same time, like it was just yesterday?
For a lot of us who have mostly quarantined at home, it’s a resounding yes — this is not in our imagination. There is a lot going on, psychologically, with these conflicting and disorienting sensations, and the most convincing explanation I’ve read involves a collision between two concepts: prospective time and retrospective time.
As Scientific American magazine explained in May, the numbing sameness of time in isolation slows the experience of prospective time (which is time as we feel it happening), but tends to accelerate retrospective time (or, time in hindsight), because individual days no longer contain events to differentiate themselves in our memories and just seem to repeat.
All of which is a fancy way of saying it feels like we’re stuck in a time loop straight out of “Groundhog Day.”
The 1993 Harold Ramis film, starring Bill Murray stars as a cynical weatherman who falls into a time loop that causes him to repeat the same day over and over, is rightly praised as a modern classic.
“Groundhog Day” is so beloved that any piece of pop culture attempting to revisit the premise — ”Edge of Tomorrow,” “Happy Death Day,” Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” etc. — has the added burden of needing to justify its existence, since the idea has already been executed to such perfection. So it is with “Palm Springs,” a surreal new comedy on Hulu starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as wedding guests who are stuck reliving an allegedly magical day over and over again.
The characters in “Palm Springs” don’t specifically reference “Groundhog Day,” but they might as well. Sandberg’s character, Nyles, who has been stuck much (much, much) longer than Milioti’s Sarah, explains it as “one of those infinite time-loop situations you might have heard about.”
When Sarah stumbles into the loop, Andy has been there so long — years, possibly decades — that he doesn’t remember his life before it, having long since fallen into nihilism and despondence. He spends most of his time drinking until he passes out and the day reboots, having long ago grown tired of sleeping with other wedding guests, exploring the surrounding desert and finding interesting ways to die.
The presence of an attractive newcomer supplies “Palm Springs” with both a romantic-comedy structure and a deep well of jokes as Andy demonstrates the workings of their shared existential conundrum, which, depending on the day, sounds either delightful or nightmarish.
There are clever updates to the time-loop storytelling format, along with allusions to the quantum-physics principles that might produce such a scenario, or even end it. Many of the questions “Palm Springs” asks are inadvertently poignant, as its coincidental release to a nation in its fifth month of something resembling quarantine renders an otherwise above-average comedy accidentally profound.
At what point, we wonder, would the suffocating repetition become too comfortable to leave? By then, trapped in an endlessly repeating day, would we have become the best versions of ourselves, or the worst?
These are things many of us have now had the chance to contemplate, as the weeks race by, undistinguished, in a world that’s dwindled to the size of our immediate surroundings. And there might never be a better answer than, well, it just depends on the day, whatever day this is.
It comes nowhere near replacing “Groundhog Day” as the urtext on any of these concepts, but “Palm Springs” at least is a nice reminder that we’re not stuck in the loop alone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.