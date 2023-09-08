Outkast, the pioneering Atlanta hip-hop duo of Andre “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton, began the century on an incredible run.
Their first three albums, particularly “ATLiens” and “Aquemini,” basically put Southern rap on the map in the late 1990s. Their mainstream breakthrough, 2000’s “Stankonia,” was an artistic flex whose surplus of classics — including “Ms. Jackson,” “So Fresh and So Clean” and “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” — provided a gateway to a whole generation of new hip-hop fans.
But “Stankonia” is such an exuberant and confident album that it’s hard to believe it was basically the swan song for Andre and Big Boi’s musical partnership. With a blank check to make a follow-up, both guys, having diverged creatively, made solo albums that were released together in 2003 under the Outkast brand as “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.”
Big Boi’s half, “Speakerboxxx,” was a forward-looking collection of swaggering street anthems. Andre had grown weary of rap, and on “The Love Below” assembled a sprawling grab-bag of funk, soul, rock, jazz and electronic experimentation.
Andre’s “Hey Ya!,” the lead single released 20 years ago this month, barely scans as hip-hop, but is Outkast’s biggest song by any metric, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks between December 2003 and February 2004 and eventually joining Spotify’s rarified billion-plus streams club.
Any person who was alive in late 2003 surely has a sense memory triggered by the “one, two, three, UH” intro. Joyous yet melancholy, “Hey Ya!” was a hit in multiple radio formats, belonging at the same time to no genre and every genre and producing indelible catchphrases: “Shake it like a Polaroid picture.” “What’s cooler than being cool? (Ice cold!)”
“Hey Ya!” is an interesting song to revisit two decades later. It remains a well-crafted and admirably off-kilter pop recording. But I really wish it was just another Outkast song, rather than the Outkast song the whole world embraced. That’s because it sounds a lot more like early-2000s hipster rock than the Southern rap they helped evolve and popularize.
The music critic Tom Briehan writes a column for the Stereogum website analyzing every No. 1 Billboard single in the chart’s history, and his entry last year on “Hey Ya!” explains that the early 2000s were a golden period for hip-hop, and an unfortunate time for Andre to pivot away.
Outkast’s discography pushed boundaries, invited discovery and rewarded curiosity, but the duo’s most celebrated song, Breihan notes, “essentially flattered certain basic-ass ideas about white rock ‘n’ roll.”
He continued: “Critics didn’t have to leave their comfort zones to embrace ‘Hey Ya!,’ and the song became a rallying point for every writer who thought the New Pornographers should’ve been more popular than Usher.”
Guilty. From the depths of my own unfortunate phase of indie-rock snobbery, I happily joined the lovefest for a song that I assumed was breaking down borders — look at all of us shaking Polaroids together! — that, in reality, it was merely perpetuating.
Outkast enjoyed some more success: Big Boi’s “The Way You Move” replaced “Hey Ya!” atop the singles chart, and “Speakerboxx/The Love Below” became both the last diamond-certified hip-hop album and the last record in its genre to win the Album of the Year Grammy award.
That’s right. Can you believe that in 20 years, no other hip-hop album has taken that prize? Actually, yes.
“Hey Ya!” was so widely embraced, in part, because it met rap-averse listeners more than halfway and didn’t require anybody to challenge their tastes or assumptions. That sort of made it a perfect 2000s cultural artifact to have reinforced the mythology of a post-racial America. I wouldn’t argue that without “Hey Ya!” there would be no Barack Obama presidency … but I wouldn’t NOT argue that.
That’s a lot of baggage for one party song to carry and surely not what Andre was aiming for. Fortunately the rest of the Outkast catalog has so much good material that any new listeners can leave that Polaroid undeveloped and jump in literally anywhere else.
