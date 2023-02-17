It’s not an exaggeration to call “Tár” the best film of its type ever made, if we specify that type as “artistically ambitious HR seminars on how not to manage workplace relationships.”
Writer/director Todd Field’s acclaimed film, nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, is of course many other things. It is a gender-reversed consideration of “cancel culture.” It is a deconstruction of artistic genius and what it costs. It is a tragedy about aging and the loss of mastery and equilibrium. It is a nightmarish journey through the shattered psyche of a paranoid narcissist.
It is also a big plate of movie-star red meat for Cate Blanchett, herself a Best Actress frontrunner for her work in the title role of Lydia Tár. She’s a conductor and musician who is sort of a Leonard Bernstein or Yo-Yo Ma figure: a towering presence in the insular world of classical music who also is a household name to normies.
She is, we learn through some tidy exposition, an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) who has shattered gender barriers to lead many of the world’s greatest orchestras and is preparing for a career capstone, conducting the Berlin Philharmonic in a live recording of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.
Naturally, the heights of her achievement leave her with only one direction to go, which is downward. As the date of Lydia’s recording approaches, coinciding with the release of her new memoir, shadows creep in from the edges, the past starts knocking and her reality begins to fracture.
The spotlight’s glare strains a personal life already built on rocky ethical ground: Lydia is partnered with Sharon (Nina Hoss), who as her concertmaster is a close work colleague. These already murky boundaries are additionally challenged by the arrival of a hot young cellist, Olga (Sophie Kauer), whose sexual energy and Lydia’s not-coincidental favor fits an apparent pattern of borderline grooming.
We infer that she is possibly predatory but is at the very least a terrible and manipulative boss. What’s never clear is whether Lydia uses sex to exert professional power, or whether she’s exerting professional power to get sex.
In any case, a former protege (and possible abuse victim) has committed suicide, and there is correspondence likely to incriminate Lydia. She then decides to pass over her long-suffering assistant Francesca (Noémie Merlant) for a promotion, which, during a public relations crisis, is a dumb way to treat somebody who knows all your secrets.
What happens from there, in the film’s final third, has been the subject of much debate.
Lydia’s work and family lives crumble. She is stalked by ghosts, hears unexplained noises and has strange encounters whose significance is unclear beyond their contribution to her unraveling.
“Tár” — originally released in late 2022, but back in some theaters for Oscar season and newly available for streaming on Peacock — is almost unspoilable.
The plot becomes secondary to the question of what exactly is real, what is happening in Lydia’s head, and is all of it maybe just a dream? (The glib answer is that, since this is a movie, none of it is real anyway, but I digress.)
As Lydia spirals, the audience loses its footing along with her.
The narrative fractures in ways that recall the David Lynch films “Lost Highway” and “Mullholland Drive,” where the abstract ego-death nightmare logic eventually commandeers the story in ways that strongly suggest it was in charge the whole time.
Lydia may be losing control, but Field’s mastery is unquestionable. There is an early standout scene shot in a continuous take that captures a tense lecture-hall confrontation between Lydia and a young music student whose woke politics collide with her adherence to the canon of white male classical music composers.
Field’s script is so tightly composed, and Blanchett’s defense of her musical lineage is so convincing that the audience can mostly agree with her while also understanding that her way of holding power is not going to cut it anymore.
It’s a lot to accomplish in a single scene, just one movement in a piece of art that’s almost symphonic in its richness and complexity.
