The development of nuclear weapons during World War II, as dramatized in Christopher Nolan’s masterful new film “Oppenheimer,” created an ethical and existential crisis that, several generations later, we are no closer to solving.
Nolan’s movie charts the rise and fall of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cilian Murphy), a pioneering quantum physicist known to history as the “father of the atomic bomb.” Oppenheimer headed the Manhattan Project in the New Mexico desert, where his work was the basis for the bombs eventually used against Japan.
The central event in “Oppenheimer” is the Trinity test, the first-ever detonation of a nuclear bomb, which happened at a critical moment near the end of the war and was, the film argues, a turning point in human history.
Nolan’s three-hour movie, based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s 2005 biography “American Prometheus,” presents Oppenheimer as a complicated, flawed man who had deep misgivings about the A-bomb and a tortured relationship with his legacy as its creator.
Oppenheimer knew exactly what he was building. But whenever he expresses doubts, other characters in the film repeat a few stock arguments outlining the moral stakes.
The first is that a U.S. demonstration of atomic power would likely end the conflict in the Pacific. The alternative, military officials are eager to remind Oppenheimer, was a war that would continue until the Americans invaded Japan, which could have killed millions on both sides.
A second argument is that within minutes of learning that chemists had split the atom in 1938, physicists everywhere began talking about how the discovery could be weaponized. Somebody was going to build the first atomic bomb, and if it wasn’t Oppenheimer and his team of eager researchers at the makeshift community of Los Alamos, it could have been the Nazis.
The American military presumed it was in a race with Germany and the Soviet Union to develop the bomb, and whatever squeamishness Oppenheimer felt was offset by the assumption that anything besides American nuclear supremacy would be a nightmare.
The problem with counterfactual histories is that we only know what did unfold. We did build the weapons and we did inflict vast death and suffering. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed, many of them horrifically, when the U.S. military dropped A-bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945.
Whether this prevented hypothetical worse outcomes is unknowable. (However, there are reasons to believe Hitler never was close to building an A-bomb, and that the Japanese were on the verge of surrendering anyhow.)
When Oppenheimer later tells Harry Truman (Gary Oldman) that he feels as if he has blood on his hands, the president calls him a crybaby, which I was amazed to learn actually happened.
Truman’s coldness is not unfounded — Oppenheimer built the bombs, but Truman ordered them dropped on civilian targets. If Oppenheimer had blood on his hands, Truman was covered head to toe.
By that point, Oppenheimer’s “children” were out of his control. The best he could do after the war was argue against nuclear proliferation, but it was too little, too late.
He had already convinced the world that his promethean creation, paradoxically, was necessary for world peace. It’s a peace in which the nine nations now in possession of nuclear weapons maintain a fragile stability via the deterrence of mutually assured destruction.
This means that if one of the world’s estimated 14,000 nukes is launched, the targeted nation would have time to counterattack, the other world powers would step in, and the whole planet could go up in flames in a matter of hours.
If that feels unacceptable, what other option do we have? For America to denuclearize and hope Russia, China, North Korea and everyone else will follow suit?
Oppenheimer opened a can of worms we can probably never close. In the film, as in his life, he was haunted by a famous line of Hindu scripture in which the god Vishnu declares: “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
Just the one world, actually, but that was plenty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.