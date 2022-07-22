A second season of a near-perfect television show is like getting another giant helping of a great dessert you discovered by accident.
Which is to say, it is a mixed blessing that prompts complicated questions. Will something that’s great in a small portion be equally good in twice the quantity, or just give you a stomachache? Or was its scarcity, the modesty of the original serving, part of its excellence?
These thoughts are unavoidable when watching Hulu’s “Only Murders In the Building,” now four episodes into a second season that has arrived less than a year after the series first appeared last August and became a word-of-mouth sensation. (Season one is nominated for a truckload of Emmys, including competing lead comedy actor nods for stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.)
Its initial success was probably foregone. The show teams two comedy elder statesmen with the much younger actress/singer Selena Gomez for a rousing and sharply written satire of America’s enduring preoccupation with murder stories.
As true-crime-fixated occupants of a plush Manhattan apartment building, the trio stumbled into a twisty mystery when one of their neighbors turned up dead, so they reacted, naturally, by doing a podcast about it.
Created by Martin and John Hoffman, “Only Murders” was breezy, timely and utterly delightful in its skewering of an ascendent cultural obsession and its exploration of the Arconia, a setting that basically is a New Yorker article brought to life.
Its living spaces occupy a spectrum between bougie minimalism and cluttered arcana, each housing at least one eccentric or damaged soul with secrets they might kill to keep buried. Also, Sting lives there.
After the murder was solved and the accompanying (fictional) podcast became a real-time (fictional) viral hit, a cliffhanger finale turned up another body in circumstances that strongly implicated the core characters.
So after less than a year, we have that second serving, which picks up moments later and mostly reaches the high bar established last summer.
Yet as any story extends, seams become visible. Jokes repeat. New characters materialize. Backstories are shoehorned in.
The framing device of the podcast gives “Only Murders” a lot of room for self-awareness on this front.
“It’s very rare for a true-crime podcast to do a sequel,” Martin’s character Charles says. “They usually move on to a new case that never hits like the original.”
That’s true by definition for most TV shows, and there are countless examples of popular series with disappointing second seasons (“Big Little Lies,” “Russian Dolls,” “True Detective” and so on). Incidentally, Tina Fey returns to “Only Murders” as Cinda Canning, a professional podcaster-sleuth clearly modeled on Sarah Koenig, whose “Serial” audio series struggled to maintain the momentum of its own splashy debut season.
Its layer of metatext exempts “Only Murders” from some of the season-two baggage, but not all.
The jokes still land, but the plot is less focused. When a fan of the podcast accuses the group of producing filler episodes, the criticism is fair.
Fortunately, the core trio is such fun company that a minor dip in consistency still leaves it a great summer watch, if only for the pleasure of seeing Martin and Short practice their craft with such seasoned mastery.
Casting Gomez, a former Disney Channel star-turned pop artist, alongside two comedy heavyweights might seem counterintuitive, but is crucial to the show’s chemistry. Her deadpan line deliveries provide an ideal foil for her costars’ more expressive hijinks. And since the two men are old enough to be her grandparents, the generational friction is more playful and low-stakes than it might be if they were closer in age.
And all the fun pokes at something a little deeper, identifying a type of isolation unique to life in densely populated areas, as characters retrace their paths to lonely lives in an extraordinary place, but more importantly into each other’s company. That dessert we’re again enjoying tastes more and more like a satisfying main course.
