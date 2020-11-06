Competitive checkers is not all that exciting to watch, but it’s not because the game itself is boring. Basically, it’s because the players got too good.
In effect, the game has been solved. Within the finite space of a checkerboard, and the rules confining each participant’s movement, top players discovered the “perfect” game, whose result is a deadlock every time if each player moves correctly.
Mathematically, this might be elegant, but it doesn’t make high-level checkers very entertaining for spectators. An old episode of Radiolab had a segment on a world checkers championship in the 19th century, during which the competitors battled to a draw in 40 consecutive games, thus instigating the popular downfall of checkers.
On the same 64-square board, chess is a whole different story. The different roles for each type of chess piece mean the game is impossible to solve in the same way. There are endless books on gameplay and strategy, and well-known openings and endgames, but a universe of possibility exists between those poles — literally. The number of possible chess games, an expert told Radiolab’s hosts, is greater by far than the number of atoms in the known universe.
In that sense, chess is like any sport, where inside the boundaries, any story can unfold and almost anything can happen. But historically, the game has been a lot harder to dramatize than, say, football, because no matter what narrative occurs on a chess board, it’s still two opponents, seated, trying to outsmart each other.
So the most obvious achievement in “The Queen’s Gambit,” the new hit limited series on Netflix, is turning the mental combat of chess into the stuff of gripping drama. On this front it succeeds tremendously, while performing the doubly challenging feat of making an inscrutable game accessible to those of us who don’t know a Queen’s Gambit from a Grand Prix Attack or a Sicilian Defense, which are definitely some chess terms I just Googled.
The series adapts a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis and stars Anya Taylor-Joy in a star-making turn as Beth Harmon, a troubled young chess genius who climbs the ranks of the male-dominated game in the 1950s and ‘60s to become both a barrier-shattering competitor and a troubled celebrity.
As of this writing, it sits atop Netflix’s “most popular” list, which makes sense since it’s basically a Peak TV bingo card. Its creator, Scott Frank, wrote and directed the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Godless.” It’s slick, classy and crowd-pleasing, with great performances and a killer period-specific soundtrack. The mid-century production design is “Mad Men”-caliber. Its arc is Scorsese-esque, tracing the rise, fall and triumph of a complicated American protagonist.
Orphaned as a child, Beth (played as a youngster by Isla Johnston) is brought to a home for girls, where the institution’s janitor, Mr. Shaibel (Bill Camp) teaches her how to play chess and recognizes her prodigious skills, along with an inseparable darkness.
As she climbs the ranks of local, statewide, national and eventually international competition, Beth’s success in the chess world is counterweighted with an addiction to tranquilizer pills and, later, alcohol. “You’ve got your gift,” Shaibel tells her. “You’ve also got what it costs.”
Lushness of its production aside, “The Queen’s Gambit” offers one of the most visceral portrayals of addiction since “Trainspotting” or “Requiem For a Dream.” It’s only while under the influence, however, that Beth can access the full scope of her powers, to literally envision the infinitude of the game she’s conquering.
Speaking of being inebriated, “The Queen’s Gambit” felt like an ideal time-killer this week, while opening yet another bottle of election wine and trying to avoid polling forecast sites or the eternal social media doom-scroll.
That’s because, beyond its general excellence, the best thing about “The Queen’s Gambit” is that, mercifully, not much of it connects to American life in 2020 or offers political topicality in flashing red letters. Rarely has escapism felt so earned, so well-timed, so necessary. Good game.
