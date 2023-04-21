Metallica just released its newest album, “72 Seasons,” and as with any late-period Metallica record, I’m using it as an excuse to rewatch the 2004 film “Some Kind of Monster,” which is the greatest music documentary ever made. And also maybe the greatest movie ever made.
I could fill the rest of this space just listing highlights from the film, which the band commissioned to observe what it assumed would be a period of artistic rebirth in the early 2000s, following a decade in which musical trends had left Metallica behind, and its campaign against the Napster file-sharing service had become a P.R. debacle.
What filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky captured instead was the world’s biggest-ever metal band in freefall — a group of emotionally stunted dudes who were obscenely wealthy, creatively stagnant and ready to evolve but with no idea how.
The documentary follows them as they deal with rehab, lineup changes, daddy issues, FEELINGS, writer’s block and long-simmering conflicts, all under the eye of a group therapist who seems to think he’s part of the band.
I’m only a lukewarm Metallica fan, but I love every minute of “Some Kind of Monster.” Underneath the unintentional comedy of its many real-life “Spinal Tap” moments, there is a surprisingly poignant exploration of creativity on a long timeline, of how everything gets more difficult with age, and of how making art collaboratively is so complicated that it’s almost a miracle it ever happens at all.
In some of the torturous rehearsal footage included in the film, frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, the band’s two primary songwriters, try to avoid guitar riffs that sound “stock” — meaning generic, or “Metallica by numbers.”
The record that came from those sessions, “St. Anger,” was abrasive and muddy, lacking the melodic grandeur and virtuosic guitar pyrotechnics that had become Metallica’s trademark. It didn’t really work, but since nobody would accuse “St. Anger” of being “stock” Metallica, it succeeded, in a sense.
It became the “difficult” entry in Metallica’s discography preceding the back-to-basics pivot that seems mandatory for any legacy band. The next album, 2008’s “Death Magnetic,” was an attempt to recapture its thrash-metal heyday, featuring suite-like songs stretching to epic lengths and plenty of guitarist Kirk Hammett’s blistering solos.
Each record Metallica has released since then (we’re not counting “Lulu”) has done some version of this. “72 Seasons” features meaty riffs, crisp production, pummeling double-bass drumming and plenty of “yeaaaahhhh”-ing from Hetfield. It is accurate to describe the best songs on “72 Seasons” as vintage Metallica.
Which is to say, it’s stock.
Is that bad? Depends. On the one hand, Metallica being Metallica, ignoring trends and leaning into what they’re good at, can still be really awesome. However, when guys who are almost 60 try to recreate the music they were making at 25, diminishing returns are inevitable.
Popular musicians, much more so than artists in other forms, tend to do their best work when they’re young. There are exceptions, but the anecdotal evidence to support this argument is basically every band that has existed for 25 years or more. Some peak later than others, but almost nobody’s 12th album is their best. (Maybe the Rolling Stones?)
Why does that happen? On the excellent music podcast “Bandsplain,” the host, Yasi Salek, was discussing the career arc of synth-pop greats Depeche Mode, whose later albums haven’t landed with the same impact as their work in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, and she offered a remarkable explanation.
“When you are young … the membrane between you and the world is thinner, because you don’t have perspective,” Salek said. “Perspective makes emotions duller.”
That’s true.
Today’s version of Metallica couldn’t make another “Master of Puppets” because they are older and wiser than they were in 1986. But rock music rewards the heightened emotion of youth more than the hard-won wisdom of adulthood, which basically means they’re too smart now to create an album that good.
So if “72 Seasons” merely sounds OK, maybe it’s because it was recorded by guys who have completed therapy, sobered up, learned to enjoy their jobs and seem generally well-adjusted in middle age.
They’re probably happy with that tradeoff, even if the documentary about it wouldn’t be very interesting.
