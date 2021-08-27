Heavy metal is such an insular genre that a full lineup of bands who have crossed over to mainstream rock audiences would be shorter than a typical grocery list.
There are the legacy artists everyone knows at least by name, such as Metallica, Iron Maiden, Slayer and Judas Priest. But newer artists capable of entering the popular consciousness are a far rarer breed. Relatively above-ground metal bands such as Mastodon, Baroness and Boris have respectable followings and rich, varied catalogs, but by almost any measurement still qualify as niche acts.
One reason why is that rock in general has receded into the margins of popular music. It’s unusual today for any young band to gain significant cultural traction, let alone one from the subcontinent of heavy metal.
Also, metal enforces its aesthetic borders more strictly than any modern musical style besides maybe punk rock. So any heavy band that attracts non-metalheads usually does so by softening the music enough to reach people who might otherwise be scared off. Then in exchange for that bigger audience, the band subjects itself to skepticism, if not outright hostility, from the genre purists who feel betrayed by any gesture toward broader accessibility.
This places artists in a difficult if not altogether impossible position if they want to make a decent living. And for most of the past decade, no metal band has embodied this tension more visibly than the San Francisco quintet Deafheaven.
In 2013, Deafheaven released its acclaimed second album, “Sunbather,” an ambitious, gripping work whose pummeling intensity was counterweighted by quieter, melodic passages. Its dynamic power, staggering contrasts and grandiose prettiness made “Sunbather” that year’s agreed-upon “heavy metal album for people who don’t usually like heavy metal.”
But “Sunbather” definitely was still a metal album. Deafheaven comes from a tradition of “black metal,” which features guttural screamed vocals, ear-piercing guitar squalls and punishing blast-beat drums, all deployed generously across the album’s expansive runtime.
“Sunbather also was a widely influential record. Since its release, some of the most interesting heavy music has come from the murky borderland between metal and the alternative-rock subgenre of shoegaze, which is characterized by loud guitars, ethereal vocals and an emphasis on texture and atmosphere over pop song structures.
On each of its subsequent albums — 2015’s “New Bermuda” and 2018’s “Ordinary Corrupt Human Love” — Deafheaven leaned further into that liminal space between beauty and aggression. And now, on its fifth record, “Infinite Granite,” released last week, the band has pivoted almost entirely into quieter, more accessible territory.
That’s great news for people, like me, who describe themselves as metal-curious, if reluctant to fully embrace the genre and its lifestyle components. (I never did look very good in corpse paint.)
The songs churn, swoon and build patiently. Opening track “Shellstar” begins with a clean, chiming, delay-and-reverb-drenched guitar that sounds more like Slowdive or Explosions in the Sky than any obvious metal influence. When that song, like most of them here, crescendos inevitably into its explosive climax, it induces awe rather than submission.
The big headline is that vocalist George Clarke has largely dropped his rasped scream in favor of conventional singing. He hasn’t abandoned the style entirely, but deploys it far more selectively as a payoff. The closing track, “Mombasa,” head-fakes the listener with a plaintive acoustic-guitar intro and layers of sound stacked heavenward like Jenga blocks, before Clarke pulls the ripcord and, at last, unleashes his full pent-up demonic intensity.
Deafheaven now sound like a dreamy rock band that occasionally dabbles in black metal instead of the other way around, so a listener’s relationship to “Infinite Granite” will depend on how they like their musical catharsis. (The online discourse surrounding the album is predictably polarized.) I’m firmly onboard; it’s already my most-played 2021 album by a safe distance.
“What does daylight look like?” Clarke sings, clearly, on the early track “In Blur.” The question is rhetorical, but “Infinite Granite” gives us a pristine idea of what daylight might actually SOUND like.
