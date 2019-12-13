Stephen Sondheim’s stage musical “Company” climaxes with the song “Being Alive.” It begins with the central character, Robert, an aging bachelor who is unable or unwilling to commit to a steady relationship, describing his view of monogamous partnership: “Someone to hold you too close, someone to hurt you too deep. Someone to need you too much, someone to know you too well, someone...to put you through hell.”
The hell he’s talking about is dramatized in Hollywood movies with some regularity, but perhaps never as harrowingly as in “Marriage Story,” the buzzed-about new film from indie mainstay Noah Baumbach. It appeared over the weekend on Netflix, as a lot of really good films do now. In my capacity as a features columnist, I don’t JUST write about whatever Netflix’s data panopticon places in front of me, but if I wanted to, their algorithm would make it pretty easy.
Anyway, what’s not easy, though, from the looks of it: marriage! I mean, yikes, one day you catch the eye of someone cute at a party, then fast-forward 15 years and you’re punching a wall and screaming that they’ve ruined your life, and you wish they would die, or whatever it is couples usually say to each other.
“Marriage Story” is an intimate account of a long-term relationship coming apart. It stars Adam Driver as Charlie, who is a renowned theater director in New York, and Scarlett Johansson as Nicole, the actress who gave up a promising movie career to live and work with him. Totally relatable folks, in other words. (Both got lead-performance nods when the Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this week; “Marriage Story” received six in all.)
The film begins on a relatively upbeat note, as Charlie and Nicole take turns, in voiceover, explaining what they like about the other partner. Charlie loves that she cuts his hair, how she dances, how competitive she is in Monopoly games with him and their 8-year-old son, Henry. Nicole loves how easily Charlie cries during movies, how he dresses and, also, how competitive he is at Monopoly. It could be a romantic comedy.
The tone shifts abruptly when we learn they’re sitting in the office of a divorce mediator, getting some niceties out of the way before commencing the ugly pragmatics of separation. Like so many couples, they promise to keep things cordial when determining custody of their son and the distribution of shared assets, and it goes about as well for them as it does regular couples who say the same thing.
Of course they get lawyers to handle the fine print, and of course the mess of their divorce gets wildly out of hand. These parts of the film are so well-written and acted that they nearly upstage the rest of it, particularly scenes with Laura Dern as Nicole’s nurturing but ruthless attorney, and Ray Liotta as Charlie’s, a shark who looks like he’s stepped off the back of a phone book. Alan Alda, as Charlie’s kindly but ineffective (i.e., affordable) first choice, is just as good.
If you’ve ever been anywhere near a divorce or custody proceeding, you’ll probably experience some vicarious cognitive dissonance on Nicole and Charlie’s behalf, as past events and decisions that seem ordinary in context are weaponized under the withering lights of a public courtroom. That their lawyers are friends outside of court underscores the absurd banality of the couple’s trauma.
But even though it’s about a divorce, Baumbach still titled it “Marriage Story,” which means he has a point to make about whether the joys of the one thing are worth the potential pain of the other.
The film invokes that Sondheim song, “Being Alive,” in a way I won’t spoil, but it’s worth noting how the song ends. The bachelor character returns to his list of misgivings about couple-hood, but flips it around: “Somebody, hold me too close. Somebody, hurt me too deep. Somebody, need me too much. Somebody, know me too well” and so on. Must be pretty good, when it’s good.
