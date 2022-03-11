Anybody who has ever interviewed bands learns never to ask about an artist’s relationship to their musical genre or subgenre, because they tend to respond with some version of: “We don’t like to put labels on our music, man.”
Musicians have always disliked being categorized, which is understandable. But genre classifications, whether broad (rock, rap, blues, electronic, etc.) or extremely specific (metalcore, post-rock, witch house, hyper-pop, etc.), have always been inseparable from how music is created, promoted and sold, and necessary to understand the audiences that respond to each of them.
Perhaps the clearest reason for this, Kelefah Sanneh explains in his entertaining new book, “Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres,” is a practical one: “You could only listen to as much music as you could afford to buy, and this financial constraint encouraged a certain amount of aesthetic conservatism: taking a chance on a new band, or a new genre, could be expensive.”
Except now the limits imposed by scarcity — the space on your CD shelf, the bins in the record store, the budget to build a personal music collection — have mostly vanished with the onset of streaming, where basically all of the world’s recorded music is available instantly to anybody with a wifi connection and enough pocket change for a small subscription fee. (Although as I’ve been writing this, Spotify seems to have crashed worldwide.)
And since popular music sounds more stylistically diverse and omnivorous than ever, traditional genre classifications seem increasingly outdated. If the artists don’t care about labels, and the consumer no longer needs them, why not get rid of them altogether?
Not so fast, says Sanneh, who is a longtime critic for the New York Times and the New Yorker. “Major Labels” is a book-length hot take that argues in favor of musical genres at a moment when this concept has never been less fashionable.
He devotes a section to each of his selected genres: rock, R&B, country, punk, hip-hop, dance and pop. Sanneh delivers a breezy and informative high-level survey of what labels we apply to which music and why, chronicling the major figures, well-known and otherwise, who were instrumental in evolving their genres across the decades. Since there are already libraries of scholarship and analysis devoted to each of his subjects, it’s a remarkable achievement that this relatively short book manages to feel like a comprehensive history.
He writes with particular enthusiasm, and clarity, about country music, a style constantly engaged in a tug of war between its traditionalists and its pop-crossover superstars, and “full of self-styled rebels who tend to claim, at the same time, to be staying true to the genre’s essence.”
Part of that essence, he admits, is the uniformity of that genre’s listenership, which is obvious enough that he can somewhat accurately characterize country as “white ethnic music.” But Sanneh, who is biracial, says he’s drawn to country, in part, because it “is merely more honest than rock ‘n’ roll about the identity of its audience.”
The book’s strongest section is largely autobiographical, in which Sanneh explains how he found a home in the punk subculture despite, again, being one of the only nonwhite faces at any show he attended: “I understand why listeners sometimes hunger to hear their identities reflected in music, but I also suspect that the hunger for difference can be just as powerful.”
That would seem to provide a natural segue into hip-hop, a newer and predominantly Black art form that has been widely consumed by white Americans. Sanneh sidesteps the countless social and cultural factors at play by simply suggesting “white people love hip-hop because hip-hop is awesome.” A deflection, maybe, but a hard one to argue with.
What he discovers is that any judgment about popular music is, in effect, an assessment of its audience. Music taste is tribal, which is unlikely to change because of technology. “These musical tribes pull and they push, drawing some of us close while keeping others of us outside,” he writes. “And sometimes they come to feel like home.”
