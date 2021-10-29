By now there is a fairly long list of movies that were supposed to have brought pandemic-weary viewers flocking back to theaters, but did not. Films in 2021 such as “Tenet,” “Black Widow,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Mulan,” The Suicide Squad,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “In the Heights,” “The Many Saints of Newark” and “No Time to Die” have pretty much all come and gone.
That’s after each of them had, to some extent, been touted as such essential moviegoing experiences, so rich in their visuals and narrative craft, that they can only be properly enjoyed on a screen the size of a football field, in the dark, surrounded by strangers and lavishly expensive concessions.
Another thing these films have in common is that they were released concurrently, or nearly so, with their availability on major streaming platforms, a contentious tactic to keep eyeballs on major titles until the pandemic finally decides to subside.
So it falls upon the viewer to decide if a movie actually does justify leaving the house, when it could be experienced a great deal more conveniently, cheaply, risk-avoidantly and refrigerator-adjacently from the comfort of your smelliest couch cushion.
That might seem obvious, but if you’ve developed a powerful emotional connection to movies as an art form, the question is almost philosophical: How much of experiencing a movie is merely ingesting its content versus the physical sensation of viewing it, of submitting to its bigness and loudness.
I don’t know the number of moviegoers it would take to pull in $41 million at the box office, but that’s how many made the trip for “Dune,” a wildly ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel from director Denis Villeneuve.
That’s a respectable haul, if not quite enough to undo the past 18 months of industry pessimism. Notably, though, it’s the best opening weekend for any Warner Bros. movie since the company implemented its “day and date” strategy of releasing films to HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.
So to get people into theaters, all you need is a massively budgeted, widely hyped sci-fi melodrama based on a beloved but notoriously difficult-to-adapt piece of intellectual property, helmed by a visionary filmmaker and featuring a half-dozen household-name actors, plus huge space worms. I mean, what’s so difficult about that?
Long way of saying: I went to a movie theater for the first time since early 2020 and saw “Dune!” Surrounded by mouth-breathing (and hopefully vaccinated) human beings! And ate a $12 bag of popcorn! And it was pretty good! What a time to be alive.
“Dune” is an ideal reintroduction to the physical and aesthetic power of the movies, as Villeneuve takes full advantage of the story’s visual potential and adds a suitably histrionic, ear-splitting Hans Zimmer score. The setting is a distant future in which humanity has colonized the galaxy, and specifically the desert planet of Arrakis, the only known source of a substance called “spice,” which is somehow necessary for interstellar space travel and is also guarded by unfathomably massive sandworms.
Most of the film concerns a looming conflict for control of the planet between two powerful feudalistic families, the Atreides (good) and the Harkonnens (evil). It’s also a classic hero’s journey, as the young Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) abandons his royal lineage as the son of a duke (Oscar Isaac). He instead claims an even more mythic destiny as a Chosen One who will not only lead the planet’s Indigenous population, the Bedouin-like Fremen, but also apparently transcend space and time with his mind. Wow!
Before the film has a chance to unpack any of the potentially dicey white-savior elements embedded in that premise, or show us any more of the sandworm-riding than was already teased in the trailer, “Dune” abruptly ends. (Villeneuve cut the book in half, with a second installment contingent on the success of the first.)
And that might be the purest demonstration of the power of capital-C Cinema — the ability to make two-and-a-half hours sail past and still leave you wanting more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.