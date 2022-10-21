As a city person, I needed Google’s help to remember that a brooder house is a structure for holding freshly hatched chickens.
My reward for the research was a deeper appreciation for “The Pill,” a song released in 1975 by the country-music icon Loretta Lynn, who died earlier this month at 90 and, thanks to that track, is justly celebrated as a champion for reproductive freedom.
The song’s provocative lyrics still are eye-popping in their frankness nearly 50 years later. It’s delivered from the perspective of a fed-up wife — a common trope in country music, but less so in Lynn’s day — whose husband had promised her a life of adventure and luxury.
Instead she has been mostly stuck at home bearing and raising children. “All I’ve seen of this old world is a bed and a doctor bill. I’m tearin’ down your brooder house, ‘cause now I’ve got the pill,” Lynn sings. “This chicken’s done tore up her nest... ‘cause you know I’ve got the pill.”
Ultimately she trades in her maternity wear for miniskirts, leans into the liberation offered by contraceptives and starts “makin’ up for all those years, since I’ve got the pill.”
“The Pill” got banned from many country radio stations, but it ended up being the biggest pop-chart crossover hit of Lynn’s long career. She later spoke of traveling the South and hearing from rural pharmacists that women were seeking out birth control because of the song.
It’s not her only classic track that directly confronts sexism. “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” tells off a husband who feels entitled to sex. “One’s On the Way” was another lament from a mom who feels trapped at home with a growing flock of kids. “Rated X” is about the gender inequities of divorcing.
Lynn clawed her way to the top of a male-dominated industry with work that centered women’s perspectives, but efforts to claim her as an icon of progressive feminism eventually collide with her actual politics.
She didn’t write “The Pill,” but said in interviews she agreed with its message, and she later wrote in a memoir that she supported a woman’s right to an abortion.
But she was otherwise socially conservative and a longtime supporter of right-wing political figures, from George Wallace through Donald Trump, whose Supreme Court appointees were instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
The cognitive dissonance here provides some useful takeaways. One is obvious: People are complicated, and the beliefs that accumulate across such a long life won’t necessarily align with whatever the binary political narrative of national politics happens to be at any given time.
It also suggests reproductive freedom is an issue that should, and does, transcend partisanship. Consider the deep-red state of Kansas, which in 2020 voted 56-41 percent to reelect Trump, but over the summer, by an even wider margin, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the state.
Republicans all over the country also have signaled their interest in restricting access to birth control. Matt DePerno, the GOP candidate for Michigan Attorney General, has said he wants to outlaw the contraceptive Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill.
Concurring with the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe earlier this year, Justice Clarence Thomas urged the court to strike down Griswold v. Connecticut, which found state laws barring access to contraceptives unconstitutional.
That “The Pill” still seems radical in 2022 is actually really sad. It means that after 50 years, the idea of a “brooder house” as a metaphor for forced birth isn’t as ridiculous as it should seem, because women’s sexual autonomy, and even access to birth control, can no longer be taken for granted.
