The birth of hip-hop music is generally thought to have occurred in New York City in August 1973, at a party in the Bronx, when a DJ nicknamed Cool Herc used a pair of turntables to mix together two records, creating an extended beat that was an ideal backdrop for breakdancing.
It might seem arbitrary, but this was a pivotal moment in American culture. As a result, the practice of mixing tracks into a backbeat and, eventually, speaking in rhythmic verse over those beats (i.e. rapping), exploded out of New York to pollinate regional scenes all over the country.
Since then, hip-hop culture has spent several decades as a dominant force in commerce, art, fashion and politics, nurturing generations of talent across a diverse spectrum of subgenres and offshoots.
To mark hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Roots mastermind Questlove earlier this year curated a thrilling performance at the Grammy Awards that brought together many of the style’s foundational stars and modern torchbearers.
The ensuing months have seen museum exhibitions, nostalgia tours, media retrospectives and documentaires celebrating an American art form no less consequential than jazz, blues, soul or rock, that many of us have watched flower in real time.
Another landmark event happened in the spring to considerably less fanfare: The pioneering rap trio De La Soul reissued much of its catalog, making its early albums available on streaming services for the first time.
In the last few decades, the group’s early records seemingly disappeared, out of print in physical formats and inaccessible digitally aside from the odd YouTube rip. This wasn’t because the music, or De La Soul’s bohemian vibe and thoughtful rhymes, had become irrelevant. It was all because of sampling.
Samples are like the quantum particles of hip-hop, the building blocks of a sonic universe. To sample is to take a piece of an existing recording and repurpose it, often in a continuous loop, as the basis for something new. (Sampling predates hip-hop, but Cool Herc’s spontaneous innovation is a great example of it.)
Sometimes samples are obvious. Think of Puff Daddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You,” where he basically recreates the Police hit “Every Breath You Take” by re-doing the vocals over the familiar recording.
Often the new work is transformative and the original piece of music is unrecognizable or decontextualized. The 1970 James Brown track “Funky Drummer” contains an instrumental section that has been sampled in more than 1,000 rap and pop songs.
Almost every beloved hip-hop song samples something for a beat, a hook or merely texture. De La Soul’s collage-like, almost psychedelic style of production was groundbreaking in its day and remains unusual in that the group’s tracks are assembled almost entirely of samples stitched together.
The only problem is that sampling a piece of music without permission is illegal. Which is weird; appropriating an existing recording to build a new song would seem an obvious example of fair use, which allows copyrighted material to be used without authorization in some instances.
But courts have consistently ruled otherwise, turning the art and business of sample-based production into a swamp of ambiguity, intellectual property lawsuits and convoluted payouts.
And many of our favorite artists, according to a Slate article published in March by Dan Charnas, have become “outlaws for making the music we love.”
These days, releasing or re-releasing albums into digital formats requires every sample to be cleared by whomever owns the copyright, which means paying additional royalties from an ever-shrinking pool of revenue.
Who knows what happened back in the day, but an album containing dozens if not hundreds of samples, such as De La Soul’s 1989 debut “3 Feet High and Rising,” might literally not be worth the effort and expense of putting it on digital platforms. (Reportedly, the group removed or re-recorded pieces that couldn’t be cleared.)
That “outlaw,” mercenary quality of hip-hop production is part of is mythology — artists from marginalized places and groups using the detritus of culture to create something postmodern, empowering and transcendent.
But some legal clarity might be a great 50th birthday present for a living, breathing, ever-evolving form of American-born music.
