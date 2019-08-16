The song “Nights That Won’t Happen,” from the first and only album by Purple Mountains, opens with and frequently returns to the line, “The dead know what they’re doing when they leave this world behind.”
It would be a bleak lyric no matter who wrote or sang it, but Purple Mountains was the comeback project of singer-songwriter David Berman, long recognized as a sort of poet laureate of 1990s and 2000s indie rock, who died last week, reportedly in a suicide by hanging.
Between 1994 and 2008, Berman released six basically perfect albums as frontman and sole constant member of the band Silver Jews, filling jangling, rootsy rock songs with lyrics that were wry, despairing, empathetic and deeply lonely, brilliant little couplets that would blaze like shooting stars across the sky of your mind.
Here’s one: “I love to see a rainbow from a garden hose, lit up like the blood of a centerfold.” Another: “Repair is the dream of the broken thing ... All my favorite singers couldn’t sing.” More: “In 27 years, I’ve drunk 50,000 beers, and they just wash against me like the sea into a pier.”
One of my favorite songs in the world is “Smith & Jones Forever,” from the Silver Jews’ third album, 1998’s “American Water.” Disguised as a rollicking alt-country anthem, it sketches a story from its edges, never quite letting us know what’s really happening. Are its protagonists, Smith and Jones, outlaw heroes in an American wasteland where “the alleys are the footnotes of the avenues?” Are they victims of urban decay reduced to “holding up their trousers with extension cords”?
Or are they something darker still? The song ends with a midnight execution, where it’s unclear which of them is doomed, if indeed it’s either of them at all. But “when they turn on the chair, something’s added to the air forever.”
Berman put so much care and precision into his words that it makes you realize how little effort most lyricists get away with applying. The final Silver Jews record, 2008’s “Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea,” closes with the stanza: “We could be looking for the same thing, if you’re looking for someone. We could belong to each other, if you’re not seeing anyone.” The tentative optimism of those “if”s, almost resigned to their suggested contrary, makes me think of leaves changing color.
He soon dissolved Silver Jews and spent the following decade struggling with addiction, depression, family demons, loneliness, the kind of loss and pain he put into words better than almost anyone. His reemergence, just last month, with Purple Mountains, felt nothing short of miraculous. The self-titled record — on which Berman was backed by members of the band Woods — begins with “That’s Just the Way I Feel,” a reintroduction in which he admits to having “spent a decade playing chicken with oblivion.”
He later describes seeing an old lover, marveling at “how we stand the standard distance distant strangers stand apart,” a little diamond of a phrase I feel like I could live my whole life inside. There’s an even better line later on in the album — “The light of my life is going out tonight, with someone she just met” — whose simple verbal twist gets sadder each moment I spend with it.
The record was widely acclaimed, and Purple Mountains were scheduled to begin touring just days after Berman’s death. Suicide is fiendishly resistant to the logic of strangers — even if “Purple Mountains” feels so much like a wrenching goodbye from a long-ago friend, even if that song I keep going back to, “Nights That Won’t Happen,” now leaves zero room for interpretation. “When the dying’s finally done and the suffering subsides,” he sings, “All the suffering gets done by the ones we leave behind.”
The world he leaves behind is poorer for the empty space he once occupied, as is the form of art he practiced so superbly: using the beauty of language to say simple things, and the simplicity of language to say beautiful things.
