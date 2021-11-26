I tend not to identify as patriotic in the conventional sense. But let me tell you, any time there’s tennis on and I happen to catch Serena Williams dismantling some random European challenger, I want to leap to my feet and sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Because, glory hallelujah, she and her older sister Venus are literal American superheroes.
Pick any stat. They’re the top two prize money winners in the history of women’s tennis. Together they hold 30 major singles titles (Venus with seven, Serena with a staggering 23), and have played against each other in nine Grand Slam finals, including four consecutively.
They have held the world’s top two rankings simultaneously in two separate decades and as a doubles team share 14 major titles and three Olympic gold medals — all despite viciously racist pushback from media, opponents and the tennis establishment since emerging in the mid-1990s.
Short of putting their faces on our currency, it’s hard to imagine any tribute fully doing justice to the sisters’ status as icons of sports and culture, especially at this valedictory, winding-down stage in their respective careers. (They are now both past 40, but neither has officially retired.)
“King Richard,” a broadly appealing if often formulaic sports movie, now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, is a decent start.
Will Smith already is an Oscar frontrunner for his layered portrayal of Richard Williams, the mercurial figure at the center of the story.
He’s a troubled, complicated man with a simple goal, in premise if not execution: taking his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney in the film) and Serena (Demi Singleton) from the public courts of Compton to the highest reaches of the sport least likely to welcome them.
Tennis attracts more than its share of maniacally overbearing sports parents, but Richard was never that, exactly. Smith plays him as a loving but difficult father defined by a stubborn refusal to deviate from his detailed vision.
After the girls’ budding talent secures them professional coaching and attention from agents and sponsors, Richard forbids them from following the usual path of tennis prodigies through junior tournaments, fearing they’d burn out before having the opportunity to flourish.
History proved him right, of course. It’s hard to sustain narrative tension when we know how everything turned out: Venus indeed was the barrier-breaking superstar who opened the door for Serena to become arguably the most dominant athlete in the history of professional sports.
“King Richard” remains narrowly focused on the years immediately preceding the sisters’ ascent, climaxing not during one of Venus and Serena’s psychodramatic Grand Slam showdowns, but in a second-round match at a minor tournament that Venus ended up losing.
The tight timeline saves director Reinaldo Marcus Green the hassle of casting adult versions of women who are already widely recognizable. This story structure also allows space for a gripping presentation of the tennis itself, typically an afterthought even on the rare occasions it’s the subject of a major film.
It’s worth noting that the real-life Williams sisters are among the film’s producers, which might be why “King Richard” underplays some unflattering details that feel important to an understanding of his motivations. (Richard’s checkered earlier life and the previous family he left behind receive only passing mentions.)
At the same time, it perhaps over-attributes the sisters’ success to their dad’s determination instead of their own talent and work ethic, and has been fairly criticized for choosing to tell one of the greatest stories in women’s sports from a male character’s perspective.
Who deserves credit for what is an interesting question, but far less so than others that would surface across Venus and Serena’s professional lives.
For instance, what are the emotional implications of competing against a sibling while the whole world watches?
How heavy is the burden of becoming Black representatives of an overwhelmingly white sport?
What animates each woman’s ongoing battle against time, the one opponent neither will ultimately defeat?
“King Richard” simply offers the origin story and a reminder that, whatever his faults, Richard Williams did give the world two of its greatest queens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.