So what happens to Kim?
This is the question haunting fans of the “Breaking Bad” TV world as “Better Call Saul,” the masterful prequel series to that peak-television tentpole, enters its final stretch on the AMC cable channel.
We know, at least in the short term, what becomes of Jimmy McGill. That’s the Bob Odenkirk character better known as Saul Goodman, who hustled his way through law school and up the rungs of the legal community in Albuquerque, N.M., before finding his professional home on the backs of phone books and in cheesy local TV ads.
Now hopelessly entwined in the business of a ruthless drug cartel, Saul becomes the go-to “criminal lawyer” for the southwestern-U.S. underworld and, following the events of “Breaking Bad,” flees to an anonymous existence under an assumed identity.
We also know the druglord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and his canny and principled fixer, Mike Ehrmantraut (Johnathan Banks), make it to the later seasons of “Breaking Bad.”
And we know, sadly, what happens to the conflicted street dealer Ignacio “Nacho” Varga (Michael Mando), a new character on “Better Call Saul.” Since he did not appear in “Breaking Bad,” viewers could assume, correctly, he wasn’t long for the world. And so, last week, Vince Gilligan — creator of both series — and his team gave Nacho a heroic exit.
That leaves Kim Wexler, Saul’s partner in life and law, played with sharpness and warmth by the magnificent Rhea Seehorn. And like Nacho, Kim is not in “Breaking Bad,” which means the question of her fate hangs like a shroud as one of TV’s finest shows winds down. (The last season of “Better Call Saul” is split in two, with the first seven episodes wrapping up this month, and a final six to come in the summer.)
So, surprisingly, the most compelling reason to “Better Call Saul” now is not all the drug-empire violence, or the checklist of how everything connects to the original series.
It’s to learn what becomes of the greatest addition to the “Breaking Bad” extended universe (as it were).
The original series emerged during an era of prestige TV in the 2000s characterized by complicated male anti-heroes — your Tony Sopranos, your Don Drapers, your Al Swearingens. Walter White, the mild-mannered chemistry teacher-turned meth kingpin from “Breaking Bad” was perhaps the most anti-heroic of them all, and the darker Walt got, the more the audience cheered him on.
While that happened, Walt’s wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) came to embody a misogynistic stereotype: the nagging wife who exists only to stymie and repress the great male protagonist (as if it’s unreasonable to think your husband should not manufacture methamphetamines).
In “Better Call Saul,” Kim apparently exists as if to confront that backlash.
She is Jimmy’s clear intellectual and moral superior, with reserves of toughness and empathy none of the men in that world possess.
Her and Jimmy’s relationship — loving but more pragmatic than romantic — is adult-realistic in ways TV rarely dramatizes.
That she’s so obviously the best thing in his life compounds the looming tragedy, because we know the stability and support she provides won’t be enough to save him.
Or will it? Does Kim actually still exist somewhere in Jimmy/Saul’s post-”Breaking Bad” future?
Each of the previous “Better Call Saul” seasons began with a black-and-white flash-forward to his life in disguise as Gene Takovic, the destitute manager of a Cinnabon in an Omaha shopping mall, whose cover likely is blown.
“Better Call Saul” has only given us one flashback to Kim’s childhood, which we learn took place in Nebraska. Did she return to her home state, which, conveniently, is also where Jimmy/Saul/Gene will end up hiding out? Will she be there for him again?
An even better question is: Does Jimmy deserve her? And as viewers, did we?
