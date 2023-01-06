When a famous work of literature acquires a reputation for being unadaptable, filmmakers sometimes take it as a challenge rather than a warning.
The film rights to Don DeLillo’s postmodern masterpiece “White Noise” have been changing hands ever since it was published to wide acclaim in the mid-1980s, and for decades nobody managed to squeeze this inventive, somewhat abstract novel into the clothing of a conventional movie.
But the decorated indie writer/director Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale,” “Frances Ha,” “Marriage Story”) has delivered a big-budgeted film version, released just in time to generate year-end Oscar buzz. Its big-name cast includes Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and, in a tiny role, Andre 3000(!).
Whether Baumbach’s “White Noise,” which is streaming on Netflix, disproves or affirms the alleged un-filmability of its source material feels like the wrong question. Rather, it’s why so many people think a great book needs to become a movie in order to be actualized as a relevant piece of culture.
“White Noise,” the book, is basically perfect as is: a crackling satire of consumerism, higher education, pop culture, middle-class malaise, the family unit, the pharmaceutical industry, mortality and several other concepts I’m surely forgetting.
Along with other DeLillo books from the ‘80s and ‘90s, “White Noise” eerily anticipated various realities of life in the new millennium, primarily the dilution of a social consensus into chaos and static — literal white noise — by incessant commercial messaging and atomized media consumption.
Set in the pre-internet era, the film underlines this theme via the background omnipresence of TV, as random broadcast fragments constantly invade the placid lives of Jack Gladney (Driver) and his wife Babette (Gerwig).
Jack, a college professor, is renowned for creating the academic discipline of Hitler Studies, but is embarrassed by his inability to speak German. Babette, an emotionally adrift suburban mom, is secretly taking an experimental drug that is supposed to alleviate the fear of death.
After a train accident unleashes an “airborne toxic event” into their community, Jack and Babette flee their comfortable home along with their children, collected from several previous marriages and blended into a precocious brood that speaks mostly in cryptic slogans.
Much of their dialogue, like everyone else’s, is recited verbatim. The book’s characters deliver dense, compact lines that blaze across the page and sizzle electrically inside a reader’s brain despite sounding almost nothing like actual human speech.
We’re asked to believe, for example, that a child would say something like, “We hit traffic as we left the comfort of sycamores and hedges.” Or that an adult in a grocery store would casually observe, “Family is the cradle of the world’s misinformation.”
The heightened conversational effect is central to the dreamlike world DeLillo creates and then pulls apart, but as film dialogue it sounds painfully inauthentic.
Book fans who can overcome this barrier (I could not) will probably find more to like in Baumbach’s version. There is Spielberg-ian momentum to the family’s retreat from the toxic cloud, the domestic scenes are deftly staged, and the credits roll over a joyous dance sequence in a gleaming supermarket.
But despite echoing our own recent collective brush with the apocalypse, and some ideas about mass delusion (one doesn’t evoke Hitler lightly), the film never quite explains its need to exist in 2022.
This feels like a missed opportunity, because “White Noise” could be among the last films of its kind.
Given Netflix’s recent woes, including a dwindling subscriber base and tumbling stock price, the company is likely to stop writing blank checks for filmmakers to pursue expensive passion projects (e.g. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” or David Fincher’s “Mank”).
So it may endure as an artifact of our own time, when plenty of towering literary works have been adapted into merely pretty-good products of the streaming economy, which tends to reduce everything to static in a way DeLillo himself would probably appreciate.
