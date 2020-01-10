Like many latecomers to “Schitt’s Creek” — the Canadian comedy series that’s lately become a sleeper streaming hit — I had been hearing for years how good it was, but could never muster enough time or interest to seek it out on its home channel of Pop TV, because what is that, exactly?
There’s also the title, “Schitt’s Creek,” which gets less funny each time it’s repeated. Plus, a familiar premise: oblivious rich people getting their comeuppance, something I support wholeheartedly in real life, but which feels, as the basis for a series, like too much of an “Arrested Development” rehash. You could even describe “Schitt’s Creek” without changing much of that famous opening “Arrested Development” voiceover: “And now the story of a wealthy family who lost everything, and the one town that had no choice but to take them in...”
The series, whose first five seasons are on Netflix and whose final season premiered earlier this week on Pop TV (again, no idea), stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, the wealthy founder of a video-store chain who loses his fortune. The pilot opens with the Rose family — including his wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara), a former soap-opera star; and their pampered adult children David (Daniel Levy, real-life son of Eugene) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — being ousted from their mansion by government agents because of unspecified rich-person chicanery.
The Roses are left with one asset: the podunk town of Schitt’s Creek, precise location unknown, which Johnny purchased as a gift for David in the 1990s as a joke. That’s all the explanation we get as to how a person or family comes to literally own a town, or what it means to do so, or what kind of power it entitles a person to once they show up in “their” municipality.
For the Roses, not much. The town’s mayor, Roland Schitt (Chris Elliot), arranges for them to live in two adjoining rooms in a fleabag roadside motel. The kids have to get jobs. Johnny tries to rebuild his business network. Moira involves herself in the community, such as it is — there’s a restaurant and an administrative building, but even the nearest dive bar is a town away.
In its first and second seasons, it was easy to confuse “Schitt’s Creek” with a garden-variety comedy of clashing social classes. But there are only so many jokes available to present the once-rich interlopers as comically aloof while romanticizing small-town life.
The series is often compared to “Gilmore Girls,” with which it shares an affection for its characters and setting that rarely becomes clichèd. The Roses are out of touch, but they’re human beings capable of growth and empathy. And the hardworking townsfolk can be just as venal and self-obsessed as the city-slickers, particularly Elliot’s Roland, a descendant of the town’s founder who is generous but prone to extraordinary feats of passive-aggressive weirdness.
O’Hara, however, steals the series as Moira, whose every wackadoo wardrobe choice, overly considered gesture and delightfully bizarre line reading conveys an inscrutable mixture of delusional self-regard and deep vulnerability. Seeing her reteam with the elder Levy, her former costar on “SCTV” and several Christopher Guest films, is more than enough reason to join the series’ growing cult. (Both actors recently received Emmy nominations for their performances.)
All of “Schitt’s Creek” seems to turn on a scene late in season two, when the Roses eat at the nearest fancy-ish restaurant with a pair of rich friends from their old life, and Roland and his wife Jocelyn (Jenn Robertson) join them. When the class-based tension inevitably bubbles over, Johnny offers a stirring defense of the people who took his family in, and a stinging rebuke to the high-society types who turned their backs the moment the Roses became pariahs.
From then on, “Schitt’s Creek” differentiates itself from its most obvious influences by taking the idea of redemption and change seriously without sacrificing the sharpness of its comedy. You won’t mind losing your paddle on this trip.
