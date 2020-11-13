My grandfather was always a “Wheel of Fortune” guy. So any weeknight when we visited, it was tradition to gather in the den at 7 p.m. and watch the excitement and pageantry as contestants spun the big wheel, bought vowels, guessed words and won or lost big. Although in retrospect, I think he was mostly interested in ogling Vanna White, but that’s a different story.
Everyone tended to clear out after that, but I always stuck around, often in treasured solitude, for “Jeopardy!,” a game show that provided an opposite experience. There were no flashing lights, no winners jumping for joy, no screwball host, no invitation to “Come On Down!!” It was like if “Wheel of Fortune” had an older, nerdier sibling that never got invited to parties.
“Jeopardy!’s” excitement involved the sober and unemotional delivery of facts. It was spellbinding entertainment created from a pure meritocracy, rewarding quick thinking and turning non-telegenic players into conquering champions. It was somehow both cutthroat and soothing, thanks largely to the steady presence of longtime host Alex Trebek, who died at 80 over the weekend after a public battle with cancer.
For generations of viewers, Trebek’s “Jeopardy!” — he’d hosted since 1984 — had been a cherished nightly ritual, because the feast of information he delivered was challenging and stimulating, but also participatory and accessible.
“I could do this,” one might think after nailing a low-value clue while playing along at home. But anyone who’s attempted the qualifying test knows there’s a lot more going on than just remembering to phrase your answer in the form of a question.
Here’s a recent clue in the category of Election Oddities: “In 2014 this Supreme Leader of North Korea won 100 percent of the vote in his district.” Anyone could immediately answer if the question was, “Who is the Supreme Leader of North Korea?”
But a contestant must follow a breadcrumb trail of knowledge, logic, misdirection, timing and deduction to discern what information belonged in their response, then beat two other very smart contenders to: “Who is Kim Jong-Un?” — a response worth only $100.
Helming this intellectual pressure cooker, Trebek was ruthless and meticulous, but always a comforting presence. Ken Jennings, a well-known “Jeopardy!” champ, likened Trebek to Walter Cronkite or Johnny Carson — an rare figure of centrist unity who provided a median in American cultural life, one pillar of shared reality in a post-truth world.
Jennings is the show’s most-beloved non-Trebek figure for an important reason. When “Jeopardy!” hosted its greatest-of-all-time showdown earlier this year, Jennings faced James Holzhauer, a player who dominated by money-balling the game, jumping around in search of Daily Doubles and placing risky bets instead of a more traditional, incremental approach. Jennings won through a combination of intuition and pure smarts, suggesting that even in a brainiac game like “Jeopardy!” heart was a key component.
That heart was surely Trebek himself, a sometimes inscrutable figure who left viewers and contestants guessing about the human being behind his consummate craft and robust mustache — itself long gone, long the subject of benign ridicule thanks to Will Ferrell’s popular impersonation on “Saturday Night Live.” (Trebek shaved it off in 2001.)
When Trebek announced last year that he’d been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer, he deadpanned that he planned to keep working as he fought the disease, because his contract lasted through 2022. But he wasn’t totally joking: Trebek kept doing his job until about a week before he died. New episodes of “Jeopardy!” just started airing and will continue till Christmas.
It feels like a missed opportunity that there is no full archive “Jeopardy!” archive online, and the slim pickings available on Netflix will leave later this month. Because during this year of discontent, nothing sounds better than throwing a “Jeopardy!” playlist on shuffle and retreating into its reassuring embrace.
In that world, facts are facts and there’s little indication what decade it even is, besides maybe the cut of Trebek’s suits, his occasional mangling of contemporary rap lyrics and of course, whether he’s still sporting that ‘stache. I’ll take “iconic” for $800, Alex.
