My friends and I loved “Pulp Fiction” so much that anytime we lacked social plans on a weekend night (almost always), we’d throw in a battered VHS copy of Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 breakthrough film and start watching until we got bored (almost never). I don’t know if it changed my life, but it changed how I watched movies, which for a sheltered Midwestern kid in the ‘90s was basically the same thing.
Even now, I marvel at “Pulp Fiction’s” elegant chronological architecture, how so many of its long scenes of sumptuous dialogue build inevitably into extravagant carnage, how every character seems imported from a wilder offscreen world of mayhem and romanticized criminality. In the 25 years since, has any American film featured a scene as unforgettably cool as when John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson’s hitmen characters recovered their boss’ briefcase from that group of small-time hustlers in a Los Angeles apartment?
Tarantino had a blank check for his follow-up film and came back three years later with a project that in 1997 seemed left-field and anticlimactic: “Jackie Brown,” a slower-moving adaptation of an Elmore Leonard novel, still the only of his movies based on a preexisting work.
Everything about “Jackie Brown” is less flashy than “Pulp Fiction” and its even more violent predecessor, “Reservoir Dogs,” trading their geysers of blood for introspection and character development. While Jackson returned for a meaty role, the film primarily was a vehicle for Pam Grier, a star from ‘70s blaxploitation era.
She plays the title character, a 40-something flight attendant stuck working for a bottom-shelf airline because of a past drug conviction. To make ends meet, she smuggles cash for a charismatic but dangerous gun dealer named Ordell Robbie (Jackson), who gets her back into trouble when she’s busted by an ATF agent (Michael Keaton) and LAPD detective (Mark Dargus) who are on Robbie’s trail.
The plot unfolds deliberately, masterfully, a puzzle in which our hero maneuvers to outwit gangsters and cops alike. There’s no climactic bloodbath a la “Reservoir Dogs” or later work like “Django Unchained,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Hateful Eight” or the just-released “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” which makes it a sore thumb in the director’s filmography. (It does feature other Tarantino trademarks, such as a stellar soundtrack and a curious preoccupation with women’s bare feet.)
Aside from some thoroughly era-specific fashion — shoutout to Keaton’s Tevas/socks combo — “Jackie Brown” has aged impeccably. It remains Tarantino’s most empathetic and enduring work because it features characters whose lives feel real, whose actions are motivated by believable struggle and disappointment, who exist as more than mouthpieces for dialogue or props for the instigation of stylish violence.
When Brown gets busted, one of the officers recites her flimsy resume and says, “You didn’t exactly light the world on fire, did you, Jackie?” The past tense there is quietly devastating, poking at the desperation that only gets more acute as the years roll by and doors keep on closing. She wears it on her face and carries it in every weary step.
Jackie soon develops a chaste romance with a middle-aged bail bondsman (Robert Forster), and they have a poignant conversation about getting old, where he explains that his cheap hair plug job — something that might have been played for laughs — means he still gets to see mostly the same person when he looks in the mirror. This is powerful stuff from a filmmaker who was still only in his early 30s at the time.
It’d be wrong to call “Jackie Brown” underrated; it got good reviews, performed respectably at the box office and gathered a smattering of award-season accolades. But it almost never appears atop anybody’s list of favorite Tarantino films, which is too bad.
The director would return to his usual splattery tricks, again and again and again and again. And that’s fine. But when I want a film that nourishes my grown-up brain, instead of simply exciting my adolescent one, I turn to “Jackie Brown.” Accept no substitute.
