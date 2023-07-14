One year in high school I went to a Titanic-themed prom. Everyone posed for photos in front of a backdrop outfitted like the deck of the famously doomed ocean liner. The choice of metaphor is pretty weird in retrospect.
Was the looming iceberg meant to represent the crushing realities of adult life that were waiting to upend the pageantry of youth? Did the sinking ship represent all the tragic young romances that were crescendoing right as “My Heart Will Go On” hit its climactic key change?
More likely, everyone on the student council had been to multiple screenings of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” — which had yet to loosen its grip on the American psyche in the several months since its release — and thought, fun!
For kids who grew up in the 1990s, “Titanic” was a rite of passage, like signing your dog up for Columbia House or dying of dysentery on the Oregon Trail. But until last week I had only seen it once, nervously, alongside my prom date, a girl well out of my league with whom I had no idea how to interact intellectually or physically. (She’s crying, you idiot! Put your arm around her!)
The film has been near the top of Netflix’s rankings ever since the world was briefly transfixed by the fate of the Titan submersible, a privately owned deep-sea vessel that disappeared last month while descending to the Titanic, whose wreckage sits two miles beneath the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean.
Soon enough everyone learned the craft had imploded under the ocean’s incomprehensible pressure. Its debris rests on the ocean floor not far from the Titanic itself, providing some narrative symmetry to what was already a world-historically on-the-nose token of humanity’s greed and arrogance.
The Titan’s five passengers likely were killed instantly, a less ghastly end than some of the scenarios proposed during several days of breathless media attention, and surely a more merciful death than most of the Titanic’s 1,500-plus actual victims would have experienced.
When people (millennials in particular) obsess about “Titanic,” the movie, they seem to be selective about what they’re celebrating. Which is understandable; as a generally accurate retelling of a story that never left the popular imagination, it succeeds on any level such a project can.
There are two young movie stars — Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio — swept up in a star-crossed love affair for the ages. There is the massive scale of Cameron’s lavish production. There is the Heart of the Ocean, the whole Jack-and-Rose floating door debate, “Draw me like one of your French girls,” etc. And of course there is that cursed Celine Dion song.
But “Titanic” is, and always has been, a horror movie disguised as a swooning romantic epic. Everyone knows what happens, so it’s just a matter of how we get there. And Cameron’s masterful script milks the scenario for maximum pathos, empathy, class-based indignation and, eventually, hopelessness.
The last hour or so is pure nightmare fuel, as passengers are pulled screaming into the depths of a watery grave. Steerage workers are sealed behind watertight doors while interior compartments flood. Third-class ticket-holders plead for seats on lifeboats that would depart the sinking ship half-full. Men, women and children freeze to death while awaiting rescue.
Revisiting “Titanic” as a non-teenager, I identified a lot less with Jack (DiCaprio), who famously stood at the nose of the ship and yelled, “I’m king of the world!” than Benjamin Guggenheim (Michael Ensign). He’s the businessman who dons his finery and prepares to “go down like a gentleman,” only to stare in dread as the sea’s icy tendrils consume the Grand Staircase.
Those characters interact briefly but otherwise have little in common until their final breaths. Apparently it takes a couple of decades to really appreciate the symbolism: that prosperity, earned or otherwise, can maybe buy a temporary seat on a lifeboat, but it will never stop the water from rising. Everyone’s hearts will go on until, of course, they don’t.
