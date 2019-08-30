Album for album and riff for riff, Sleater-Kinney were, to my ears and those of many others listening at the time, the best American rock band of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The all-female punk trio from the Pacific Northwest released a string of albums between 1995 and 2005 that were not only great, but also expanded the idea of what a rock band could sound like and signify around the turn of the millennium.
Sleater-Kinney’s signature element is the interplay between its pair of frontwomen, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, both of whom sing and play guitar like no pair of bandmates ever has. Their jagged guitar melodies tangle and nearly trip over one another as overlapping vocals duel for space. Songs often topple into infernos as each singer bellows simultaneously in counter-melodic fury, together expressing something both intimate and unknowable.
Sleater-Kinney’s secret weapon, however, was drummer Janet Weiss, who joined the group starting with its third album, “Dig Me Out,” and pounded so ferociously that nobody seemed to notice there was no bass to round out the rhythm section.
The trio got better with each record — everyone has their favorite, but I narrowly prefer 2002’s “One Beat” — and went on hiatus in 2005 after releasing “The Woods,” a fierce capstone to an uncompromising career.
By then Sleater-Kinney had become something that was a lot bigger to their fans than just the music. Because of how amazing they sounded, because of how perfectly they seemed to embody the feminist ideals of the ‘90s “riot grrrl” movement, they were so much more than a band. “Loving Sleater-Kinney,” wrote Carl Wilson recently on Slate.com, “became a kind of religion.”
What happened next is complicated. The band took a decade-long break, during which Brownstein became TV-famous for her work on “Portlandia” and the other members pursued separate music projects. The trio regrouped in 2015 for a promising reunion album, “No Cities To Love.” For its newest record, the just-released “The Center Won’t Hold,” the band brought in an outside producer, Annie Clark, the art-rock musician who performs as St. Vincent, to expand their sound.
The album has confounded many of the band’s diehards (assuming my Facebook feed constitutes a representative sample). While the trio’s sound remains largely intact — “Hurry On Home” and “The Dog/The Body” genuinely rip — too many of their unique strengths get lost in swirls of electronic murk that seem to underscore how thin many of the songs feel.
Citing disagreements over the group’s new creative direction, Weiss announced she was departing Sleater-Kinney a few weeks before “The Center Won’t Hold” was released, leaving the rest of the band to process the news more or less in real time along with its audience. (Tucker and Brownstein are moving forward with their planned tour and say they’ll continue to work with other drummers.)
“The Center Won’t Hold” will always be the album that broke up Sleater-Kinney’s classic lineup, which makes it impossible to appreciate on its merits. The women in Sleater-Kinney, obviously, can and should experiment however they see fit, and deserve credit for taking a leap at a stage when most artists would be content repeating themselves, even if they didn’t quite stick the landing on this one.
But it does illustrate, I think, the peril of loving a band too much. When a band becomes your religion, what happens when it succumbs to human fallibility? When you cherish a band, every release can become an uncomfortable referendum on your investment of devotion. There is also a danger of holding onto it too tightly, of imagining yourself as a character in its story, of refusing to let go when it needs to breathe and move and grow, even if that means making inexplicable decisions. The harder you love, the more it hurts when things go wrong.
Never get a band tattoo, is basically what I’m saying.
