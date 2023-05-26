America’s true-crime obsession will eventually collide with the laws of supply and demand: Someday they’re going to run out of interesting murders to turn into miniseries and docudramas and podcasts.
This probably explains why there have been two high-profile TV treatments of the Candy Montgomery story in as many years. Both Hulu’s “Candy,” from 2022, and HBO’s newer “Love & Death” dramatize the sensational case in which Montgomery, a suburban Texas mother, in 1980 (allegedly) butchered a church friend, Betty Gore, with 41 blows from an ax.
HBO’s version of the story spreads across seven episodes, the last of which aired this week. It has all the makings of prestige television: artful cinematography, era-specific musical needle-drops and awards-y performances from Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery, Patrick Fugit as her husband Pat, Lily Rabe as poor Betty and Jesse Plemons as her husband Allan.
When Betty turns up dead four episodes in the show, TV auteur David E. Kelley doesn’t try to obscure who actually killed her (Candy) or how it happened (ax). It’s more focused on the why. Candy claims self-defense, which is plausible since Betty attacked her first, and Candy did have an affair with Allan.
After this bloody crescendo, “Love and Death” settles into a formulaic courtroom drama-slash character study and steadily loses steam. But its early episodes accomplish something notable that is easy to overlook amidst the lurid details of the case.
“Love & Death” shows us an extramarital affair that actually seems realistic and — up until the mayhem — reasonable?
When Candy, who is conventionally pretty, and Allan, who is pudgy and inexpressive, bump into each other at a church volleyball game, sparks don’t fly so much as simmer. She asks him frankly, “Would you be interested in having an affair?”
Sure he would. Allan accepts the invitation, and it commences with all the fireworks of a zoning meeting, as they plot out the whens, the wheres and the hows with a precision that almost seems designed to stifle the passion.
Both plan to stay in their marriages, which are perhaps unsatisfying, but not tragically so. They meet and hook up for a few months, but the affair isn’t some tumultuous, garment-rending consummation of flaming desires. It’s more like a transaction, and when it runs its course, they remain friends.
So things almost ended quietly, as most affairs likely do. (Consistent numbers are hard to find, but it is generally thought that infidelity occurs in nearly half of all marriages, more than half of which survive the cheating.) But they didn’t. And without that violent aftermath, we obviously wouldn’t be seeing shows about it 40 years later.
I haven’t watched the Hulu one, or the 1990 TV movie about the same case, but “Love & Death” devotes nearly half its runtime to the details of an affair that is striking in its banality. That this seems so odd underscores something intriguing about how media and entertainment shape our view of reality.
It’s like plane crashes in the news. Commercial air disasters are so infrequent that your chances of dying in one are statistically almost nonexistent. But whenever one happens, it’s all over the media, precisely because of how extraordinary it is. However, seeing that news coverage then distorts our perception of how common they are.
This same circular reasoning applies to how infidelity is portrayed in TV shows and movies. Most affairs, like Allan’s and Candy’s, at least at first, probably fizzle out without upending everyone’s life.
But the infidelity portrayed in movies and shows is always wild and melodramatic, featuring boiled rabbits, crazed self-destruction and, yes, the occasional ax murder.
And since entertainment informs how we comprehend the world, we can confuse that heightened reality with the real thing. Hence, a boring affair in a show seems strange even though it’s probably truer to life than most versions shown on TV.
The death in “Love & Death” is true-crime catnip, but the love part, for all its tedium, is what’s really captivating.
