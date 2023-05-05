John Mulaney used to be an exceptionally funny and broadly likable comedian. He is still that, but in the past few years, Mulaney has also become sort of an avatar for our culture’s toxic relationship to the concept of celebrity.
His new Netflix special, “Baby J,” is the first material he’s released following an eventful stretch in his life, and is one of the most-anticipated hours of standup in recent years from anybody besides Chris Rock.
Since late 2020, Mulaney had been in rehab twice to treat an addiction to cocaine and prescription drugs, gotten divorced and started a new relationship with the actor Olivia Munn, with whom he now has a young child.
“I have a different kind of vibe now,” he says near the beginning of the set, knowingly understating the case.
The messiness in his personal life seemed to upset a lot of people. “The John Mulaney Lie,” screamed a headline from an essay in the Dipp, a pop-culture site. The news outlet Vox ran a long piece titled “John Mulaney was performing a role all along,” comparing him to Louis C.K., a once-beloved comic who was outed as a sex creep.
Fans all over social media expressed feelings of betrayal that Mulaney’s persona may have been a bait-and-switch. The story of his drug relapse and his involvement in a tabloid-y romance was at odds with the profile he had cultivated of a devoted husband and affable square who dressed like an eager office intern and delivered jokes in an old-timey patter.
But why the uproar about a guy going to rehab and getting divorced, like millions of other people? Why did fans take it personally when his behavior deviated from the image he projected, or that they had projected onto him? (And how much of that perception was based on stereotypes about how drug addicts look and act?)
The overheated discussion about Mulaney’s personal life brought the phrase “parasocial relationship” into circulation. The term originated in the 1950s, when two researchers at the University of Chicago examined the “intimacy at a distance” that could develop between a TV viewer and the onscreen personalities who often became surrogate presences in their lives.
It refers to the connections people form to public figures that they imagine are somehow reciprocal. Despite being nearly 70 years old, the concept seems as if it was created specifically for life in 2023, and to apply to a performer like Mulaney, for whom likability was a brand but, as he explains in “Baby J,” a prison.
Mulaney, who had discussed his addiction issues in past specials and was never a squeaky-clean comic to begin with, dances around this idea, poking holes in his image without confronting it directly.
He describes the depths of his addiction, which sounded harrowing even for a rich person, and his attempts to derail his admittedly star-studded intervention (“a ‘We Are the World’ of alternative comedians over the age of 40”). He addresses his many failures with a frankness that can be uncomfortable but is always riveting.
It’s an impeccably polished, consistently hilarious set. (Unlike Chris Rock, Mulaney still has his fastball.) But candor is not the same thing as intimacy. Any art rooted in autobiography ultimately obscures as much as it illuminates, because the storyteller points the light wherever they want to direct the audience’s attention, to the exclusion of everything else.
As interesting as what Mulaney chooses to reveal — his bottoming out, his rehab, his in-progress recovery — is what he withholds. Anyone hoping for hot gossip about his divorce, his new relationship or more than a few minutes of material about becoming a parent might be disappointed.
Which is probably a good thing. In dismantling the audience’s idea of who he was, Mulaney picks apart other assumptions: that fans are entitled to anything beyond the work we’ve paid to see, and that the objects of parasocial relationships ever deserve to become characters in our lives to begin with.
