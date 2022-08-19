Of the handful of images that have emerged from NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, I keep returning to the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.
It shows a patch of sky lit up with a spectral banquet of galaxies in various stages of formation as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. Each pinprick of light is a galaxy, each containing billions of stars, each separated by light years of distance, most of them orbited by planets.
Daunting questions pile up when we’re confronted by such incomprehensible vastness. Are we awed by the scale and majesty, or demoralized by the further evidence of our insignificance? Are we excited by the possibilities or terrified by the implications?
And is there life elsewhere in that cosmic expanse, or are we truly alone? Which option is ultimately more frightening?
These images, and many sure to follow, deepen the famous mystery of Fermi’s Paradox: physicist Enrico Fermi’s observation that, given our expanding knowledge of the universe and the statistical likelihood of extraterrestrial life, it is strange and disconcerting that we have not detected any.
There are several proposed solutions to the paradox. Maybe there is life, but it’s too far away to observe on a human timeline. Maybe we’re the first and most advanced. Perhaps extraterrestrial life exists, but is too alien for us to fathom.
A hypothesis called the Great Filter suggests intelligent life inevitably destroys itself once reaching a certain technological threshold. Or perhaps life on Earth is still relatively primitive, and we’re being observed by more advanced beings which, for whatever reasons, have not revealed themselves to us.
Stephen Hawking always warned against trying to make contact because of an idea that became known as the Dark Forest hypothesis. This concept was popularized in Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, more commonly known by the title of the series’ first book, “The Three-Body Problem.”
In the books, which were released in the 2000s and translated into English the following decade, Earth broadcasts a signal into space and makes contact with the Trisolarans, an extraterrestrial civilization from the neighboring three-star Alpha Centauri system.
Seeking a more stable planet, the Trisolarans launch an invasion force toward our solar system. Humanity has 400 years to either prepare a defense or accept its fate.
The prospect of being conquered or destroyed by a more advanced race is frightening enough, but Earth learns an even more disturbing truth — the universe is actually teeming with civilizations, but revealing one’s whereabouts to the cosmos could be catastrophic. To survive is to remain hidden or become predatory.
“The universe is a dark forest. Every civilization is an armed hunter stalking through the trees like a ghost,” Liu writes. “The hunter has to be careful, because everywhere in the forest are stealthy hunters like him. If he finds other life … there’s only one thing he can do: open fire and eliminate them.”
In the sequels “The Dark Forest” and “Death’s End,” Liu explores the concept of cosmic sociology, which describes the relationship between any two alien worlds as an unbreakable chain of suspicion. If they discover each other, there is no way to know whether the other is benign or malicious. Ultimately, the only way for either world to guarantee its survival is by preemptively destroying the other.
The conflict between Earth and the Trisolarans unfolds within a cosmic bureaucracy that exists to smother life before it can become advanced enough to cause real trouble. There is galactic warfare on a scale that boggles the mind: gravitational wave strikes, stellar annihilation, dimensional collapse and the extinguishing of billions of lives in an instant. Fun!
Earlier this year, scientists created a transmission nicknamed the Beacon of the Galaxy, which would update the famous Aricebo radio message that was broadcast in 1974. It would be directed toward the center of the Milky Way, communicating data about human life, basic linguistic and mathematical concepts … and our location.
The James Webb Space Telescope greatly expands our ability to observe the cosmos, but until we have a better idea what, or who, might be out there, maybe looking is all we should do.
