I found Honey the way anyone finds anyone — while scrolling mindlessly through my phone. When you start telling people you’re interested in adopting a dog, social media suddenly inundates you with shelter animals looking for homes.
Weird, it’s almost as if they’re listening in.
If that’s the case, this would be the rare instance in which Big Data’s surveillance infrastructure doesn’t quantifiably worsen life on Earth, because rescue organizations now can easily spread the word about new pets in need, and fellow dog people can tag you every time some sad-eyed angel gazes imploringly at a camera, hoping to find their new best friend.
And that’s how I came to meet the Very Good Girl whose same eyes as are now staring at me in real life, while I commit the unspeakable act of typing on a laptop instead of administering treats and belly rubs. I know, the nerve.
I’d had a few near-misses and fall-throughs in my year-long search for the right furry companion. There was always something: this one’s too young, that one’s too hyperactive, the timing just isn’t right with this one, that one’s got issues I don’t want to spend 10 years untangling. These aren’t obstacles to minimize, nor are the costs or the intensity of the commitment, especially with puppies. You don’t want to be the person who brings a dog back to a shelter.
Still, if you internalize too many of the downsides, you’re never going to go through with the thing, and then you’ll be stuck regretting it. So I decided to wait until the right pair of dogs’ eyes found me.
The ones that finally did were attached to a 1-year-old mutt who looked strangely concerned in the adoption photo. That’s because she’s a mixture of shepherd and Sharpei, a pedigree resulting in a pair of ears that can’t decide whether they’re pointy or floppy, and a smushy face with not quite enough extra skin for slobbery jowls, but plenty for a brow that is furrowed into a look of perpetual worry. The primary worry being, what is the status of those treats?
I had a good feeling about her adoption photo, and when I went to meet her at the foster home, she bounded out of her crate and did her very best not to jump, because again, she is, and I cannot stress this enough, a Very Good Girl. When I sat to greet her, she climbed into my lap and kissed me with her adorable cow face, and I basically had no choice but to take her home forever. Or “furever,” as humans in this field are fond of saying. Well played, lady.
Life changes rather instantly. You’re now a dog person, with treats in one coat pocket, poop bags in another, and an intimate knowledge of the relationship between the two. You insert yourself into friends’ conversations about their human children, because you think you can now relate. You get to smugly say things like, “actually, she rescued ME.”
You decline invitations and aren’t bummed when plans fall through, because then you can do what you wanted to do anyhow, which is sit on the couch with your new buddy and watch every “Star Wars” movie. (Honey has an irrational preference for the prequels.)
Because I needed something to yell when we go for a W-A-L-K and the appearance, every 30 seconds or so, of a new neighborhood squirrel causes my leash-holding arm nearly to leave its socket, I named her “Honey,” which is the title of both of our favorite Robyn album.
The song on the record with that name is about the complicated relationship between want and need, and about erring on the side of sweetness when all else has failed. In human relationships, that seems to get harder with each passing year. In the less complicated but often no less powerful arrangement of emotions that connect people to the dogs that adopt them, it can be as easy as waiting for the right pair of eyes to find you.
